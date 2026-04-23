Twins vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 23

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The Minnesota Twins are among the MLB squads in action on Thursday, versus the New York Mets.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Twins vs Mets Game Info

Minnesota Twins (12-12) vs. New York Mets (8-16)

Date: Thursday, April 23, 2026

Thursday, April 23, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and Twins.TV

Twins vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-120) | NYM: (+102)

MIN: (-120) | NYM: (+102) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+146) | NYM: +1.5 (-176)

MIN: -1.5 (+146) | NYM: +1.5 (-176) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Twins vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 2-2, 3.29 ERA vs Christian Scott (Mets) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Twins will call on Joe Ryan (2-2) versus the Mets and Christian Scott. Ryan's team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Ryan's team has a record of 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Scott and his team were moneyline underdogs each time he pitched a season ago.

Twins vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (54%)

Twins vs Mets Moneyline

New York is the underdog, +102 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -120 favorite despite being on the road.

Twins vs Mets Spread

The Twins are at the Mets and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Twins are +146 to cover the runline, with the Mets being -176.

Twins vs Mets Over/Under

The over/under for the Twins versus Mets contest on April 23 has been set at 7.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Mets Betting Trends

The Twins have been chosen as favorites in seven games this year and have walked away with the win two times (28.6%) in those games.

This season Minnesota has come away with a win one time in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over in 14 of their 24 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins are 14-10-0 against the spread in their 24 games that had a posted line this season.

The Mets have gone 2-6 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 25% of those games).

New York has played five times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, and lost each game.

The Mets have played in 24 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-12-2).

The Mets have put together an 8-16-0 record ATS this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Josh Bell leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.422) thanks to eight extra-base hits. He has a .253 batting average and an on-base percentage of .344.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 78th, his on-base percentage ranks 70th, and he is 71st in slugging.

Luke Keaschall is hitting .213 with three doubles, a home run and six walks. He's slugging .277 with an on-base percentage of .257.

He ranks 136th in batting average, 170th in on-base percentage and 165th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 21 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .451.

Buxton brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .217 with two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Ryan Jeffers has been key for Minnesota with 15 hits, an OBP of .391 plus a slugging percentage of .439.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor is hitting .226 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .355 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 118th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 114th and he is 124th in slugging.

Francisco Alvarez has racked up 16 hits with a .365 on-base percentage to lead his team in both. He has a batting average of .254 while slugging .476.

He is currently 77th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Luis Robert has two doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while batting .231.

Marcus Semien has four doubles, a home run and seven walks while hitting .226.

Twins vs Mets Head to Head

4/22/2026: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/21/2026: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/16/2025: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/15/2025: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/14/2025: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-1 NYM (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/31/2024: 8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/30/2024: 2-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/29/2024: 15-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

15-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/10/2023: 2-0 NYM (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

2-0 NYM (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/9/2023: 8-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

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