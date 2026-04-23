Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 23

Thursday's MLB slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those games is the Pittsburgh Pirates playing the Texas Rangers. We have predictions for every game below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and BravesVsn

NATS and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: Cade Cavalli vs. Martín Pérez

Cade Cavalli vs. Martín Pérez Records: Nationals (11-13), Braves (16-8)

Nationals (11-13), Braves (16-8) Braves Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 59.17%

59.17% Nationals Win Probability: 40.83%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and BREW

DSN and BREW Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Brandon Sproat

Tarik Skubal vs. Brandon Sproat Records: Tigers (12-12), Brewers (13-9)

Tigers (12-12), Brewers (13-9) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -220

-220 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +184

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 61.25%

61.25% Brewers Win Probability: 38.75%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and NBCS-PH

MARQ and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Cristopher Sanchez

Edward Cabrera vs. Cristopher Sanchez Records: Cubs (14-9), Phillies (8-15)

Cubs (14-9), Phillies (8-15) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 52.68%

52.68% Phillies Win Probability: 47.32%

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San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and SDPA

COLR and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Ryan Feltner vs. Matt Waldron

Ryan Feltner vs. Matt Waldron Records: Rockies (9-15), Padres (16-7)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 66.06%

66.06% Rockies Win Probability: 33.94%

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Chicago White Sox at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:40 p.m. ET

3:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and CHSN

ARID and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka vs. Davis Martin

Mike Soroka vs. Davis Martin Records: Diamondbacks (13-10), White Sox (9-14)

Diamondbacks (13-10), White Sox (9-14) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 68.21%

68.21% White Sox Win Probability: 31.79%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SportsNet LA

NBCS-BA and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Tyler Glasnow

Logan Webb vs. Tyler Glasnow Records: Giants (10-13), Dodgers (16-7)

Giants (10-13), Dodgers (16-7) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Giants Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 51.53%

51.53% Dodgers Win Probability: 48.47%

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New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: FS1 and NESN+ and YES

FS1 and NESN+ and YES Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs. Cam Schlittler

Brayan Bello vs. Cam Schlittler Records: Red Sox (9-14), Yankees (14-9)

Red Sox (9-14), Yankees (14-9) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 61.04%

61.04% Red Sox Win Probability: 38.96%

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Minnesota Twins at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and MNNT

SNY and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Christian Scott vs. Joe Ryan

Christian Scott vs. Joe Ryan Records: Mets (7-16), Twins (12-11)

Mets (7-16), Twins (12-11) Twins Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Mets Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 54.05%

54.05% Mets Win Probability: 45.95%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and SportsNet PT

RSN and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom vs. Bubba Chandler

Jacob deGrom vs. Bubba Chandler Records: Rangers (12-11), Pirates (13-10)

Rangers (12-11), Pirates (13-10) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 53.00%

53.00% Pirates Win Probability: 47.00%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.