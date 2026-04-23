Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 23
Thursday's MLB slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those games is the Pittsburgh Pirates playing the Texas Rangers. We have predictions for every game below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: Cade Cavalli vs. Martín Pérez
- Records: Nationals (11-13), Braves (16-8)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -142
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 59.17%
- Nationals Win Probability: 40.83%
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Milwaukee Brewers at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Brandon Sproat
- Records: Tigers (12-12), Brewers (13-9)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -220
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +184
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 61.25%
- Brewers Win Probability: 38.75%
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Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Cristopher Sanchez
- Records: Cubs (14-9), Phillies (8-15)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -126
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 52.68%
- Phillies Win Probability: 47.32%
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San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Feltner vs. Matt Waldron
- Records: Rockies (9-15), Padres (16-7)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 66.06%
- Rockies Win Probability: 33.94%
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Chicago White Sox at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka vs. Davis Martin
- Records: Diamondbacks (13-10), White Sox (9-14)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -152
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 68.21%
- White Sox Win Probability: 31.79%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Tyler Glasnow
- Records: Giants (10-13), Dodgers (16-7)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -154
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 51.53%
- Dodgers Win Probability: 48.47%
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New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: FS1 and NESN+ and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs. Cam Schlittler
- Records: Red Sox (9-14), Yankees (14-9)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -158
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 61.04%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 38.96%
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Minnesota Twins at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Christian Scott vs. Joe Ryan
- Records: Mets (7-16), Twins (12-11)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -118
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 54.05%
- Mets Win Probability: 45.95%
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Pittsburgh Pirates at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom vs. Bubba Chandler
- Records: Rangers (12-11), Pirates (13-10)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -164
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 53.00%
- Pirates Win Probability: 47.00%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.