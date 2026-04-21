Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 21

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the New York Yankees are playing the Boston Red Sox.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Red Sox Game Info

New York Yankees (13-9) vs. Boston Red Sox (9-13)

Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Tuesday, April 21, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: TBS, NESN+, and YES

Yankees vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-116) | BOS: (-102)

NYY: (-116) | BOS: (-102) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+146) | BOS: +1.5 (-176)

NYY: -1.5 (+146) | BOS: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Yankees vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Gil (Yankees) - 0-1, 7.00 ERA vs Connelly Early (Red Sox) - 1-0, 2.29 ERA

The probable pitchers are Luis Gil (0-1) for the Yankees and Connelly Early (1-0) for the Red Sox. Gil has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Gil's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Red Sox have a 1-3-0 ATS record in Early's four starts that had a set spread. The Red Sox have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Early starts this season.

Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (56.6%)

Yankees vs Red Sox Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -102 underdog despite being at home.

Yankees vs Red Sox Spread

The Yankees are at the Red Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. Boston is -176 to cover.

The over/under for the Yankees versus Red Sox contest on April 21 has been set at 8.5, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 11 wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season New York has come away with a win 10 times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in eight of their 20 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees have an against the spread record of 10-10-0 in 20 games with a line this season.

The Red Sox have been listed as the moneyline underdog a total of three times this season, and they've lost each of those games.

Boston has not won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer in three chances.

The Red Sox have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 22 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 12 of those games (12-10-0).

The Red Sox have collected a 7-15-0 record against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice leads New York with 22 hits and an OBP of .476, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .800. He's batting .338.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks third in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Rice will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .278 with four home runs, four walks and five RBIs.

Aaron Judge is hitting .232 with three doubles, nine home runs and 11 walks, while slugging .598 with an on-base percentage of .330.

He is 113th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Cody Bellinger has collected 21 base hits, an OBP of .380 and a slugging percentage of .461 this season.

Bellinger brings an eight-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .289 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and seven RBIs.

Trent Grisham has been key for New York with 11 hits, an OBP of .321 plus a slugging percentage of .348.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu has totaled 24 hits with a .481 slugging percentage, both team-high statistics for the Red Sox. He's batting .296 and with an on-base percentage of .352.

Including all qualifying players in MLB, he is 28th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage.

Willson Contreras' .404 OBP paces his team. He has a batting average of .274 while slugging .466.

He is currently 53rd in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Roman Anthony has three doubles, a triple, a home run and 15 walks while batting .234.

Ceddanne Rafaela is hitting .286 with three doubles, a home run and four walks.

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