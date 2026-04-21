Rangers vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 21

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Texas Rangers take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Rangers vs Pirates Game Info

Texas Rangers (11-11) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (13-9)

Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Tuesday, April 21, 2026 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and SportsNet PT

Rangers vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-118) | PIT: (+100)

TEX: (-118) | PIT: (+100) Spread: TEX: +1.5 (-192) | PIT: -1.5 (+158)

TEX: +1.5 (-192) | PIT: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rangers vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker (Rangers) - 0-1, 4.30 ERA vs Carmen Mlodzinski (Pirates) - 1-0, 1.77 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Kumar Rocker (0-1) to the mound, while Carmen Mlodzinski (1-0) will answer the bell for the Pirates. Rocker and his team are 1-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Rocker's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. In each of Mlodzinski's three starts that had a set spread, the Pirates covered. The Pirates were the moneyline underdog for two Mlodzinski starts this season -- they won both.

Rangers vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (51.3%)

Rangers vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Rangers, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +100, and Texas is -118 playing at home.

Rangers vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rangers. The Pirates are +158 to cover, while the Rangers are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Rangers vs Pirates Over/Under

The Rangers-Pirates contest on April 21 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

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Rangers vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Rangers have been favorites in eight games this season and have come away with the win four times (50%) in those contests.

This season Texas has come away with a win three times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 10 of their 22 opportunities.

The Rangers have an against the spread record of 13-9-0 in 22 games with a line this season.

The Pirates have won four of the nine games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (44.4%).

Pittsburgh has a 4-4 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +100 or longer.

In the 22 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-9-0).

The Pirates are 14-8-0 against the spread this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Brandon Nimmo leads Texas with 28 hits and an OBP of .386, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .522. He's batting .311.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 27th in slugging.

Nimmo has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Corey Seager has three doubles, five home runs and 14 walks. He's batting .200 and slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 150th, his on-base percentage 99th, and his slugging percentage 71st.

Jake Burger has collected 22 base hits, an OBP of .280 and a slugging percentage of .466 this season.

Josh Jung has been key for Texas with 20 hits, an OBP of .342 plus a slugging percentage of .478.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has racked up a slugging percentage of .551, a team-high for the Pirates. He's batting .292 with an on-base percentage of .364.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, he is 31st in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Lowe's 20 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .267 while slugging .600 with an on-base percentage of .375.

He is 62nd in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Ryan O'Hearn has racked up an on-base percentage of .417, a team-best for the Pirates.

Bryan Reynolds is hitting .266 with a double, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks.

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