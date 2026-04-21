Royals vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 21

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Kansas City Royals will take on the Baltimore Orioles in MLB action on Tuesday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Royals vs Orioles Game Info

Kansas City Royals (7-16) vs. Baltimore Orioles (11-12)

Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Tuesday, April 21, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and MASN

Royals vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-136) | BAL: (+116)

KC: (-136) | BAL: (+116) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+152) | BAL: +1.5 (-184)

KC: -1.5 (+152) | BAL: +1.5 (-184) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Royals vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kris Bubic (Royals) - 2-1, 3.97 ERA vs Shane Baz (Orioles) - 0-2, 4.91 ERA

The Royals will give the ball to Kris Bubic (2-1, 3.97 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Orioles will turn to Shane Baz (0-2, 4.91 ERA). Bubic's team is 2-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Bubic's team has a record of 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Orioles are 1-3-0 ATS in Baz's four starts that had a set spread. The Orioles were the moneyline underdog for two Baz starts this season -- they lost both.

Royals vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (59.2%)

Royals vs Orioles Moneyline

Baltimore is a +116 underdog on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a -136 favorite at home.

Royals vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are at the Royals, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Orioles are +152 to cover the spread, and the Royals are -184.

Royals vs Orioles Over/Under

The Royals-Orioles game on April 21 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Royals have been victorious in four of the nine contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Kansas City has been victorious three times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have hit the over in seven of their 21 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Royals have posted a record of 8-13-0 against the spread this season.

The Orioles are 2-6 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 25% of those games).

Baltimore has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +116 or longer.

The Orioles have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 13 times this season for a 13-10-0 record against the over/under.

The Orioles have a 9-14-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 39.1% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Maikel Garcia leads Kansas City with a slugging percentage of .402, fueled by eight extra-base hits. He has a .272 batting average and an on-base percentage of .333.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 55th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage, and 85th in slugging.

Bobby Witt Jr. has a slash line of .287/.370/.356 this season and a team-best OPS of .726.

He is 37th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 122nd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Witt takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with three doubles, two walks and two RBIs.

Carter Jensen leads Kansas City in total hits (15) this season, and six of those have gone for extra bases.

Jensen has recorded a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Vinnie Pasquantino has been key for Kansas City with 13 hits, an OBP of .240 plus a slugging percentage of .253.

Orioles Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has a team-best OBP (.394) and slugging percentage (.457). He's batting .293.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, he ranks 30th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage.

Ward hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and three RBIs.

Gunnar Henderson is hitting .196 with three doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .282.

He ranks 156th in batting average, 146th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Jeremiah Jackson has collected 21 hits, a team-high for the Orioles.

Leody Taveras is batting .341 with three doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Royals vs Orioles Head to Head

4/20/2026: 7-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/4/2025: 11-6 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

11-6 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/3/2025: 4-0 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-0 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/2/2025: 3-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/6/2025: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/5/2025: 8-1 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-1 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/4/2025: 8-2 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-2 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 10/2/2024: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 10/1/2024: 1-0 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

1-0 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/21/2024: 5-0 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

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