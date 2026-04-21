MLB
Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 21
Will Gary Sánchez or Jahmai Jones go yard on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 21, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Milwaukee Brewers at Detroit Tigers
- Gary Sánchez (Brewers): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 15 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Jahmai Jones (Tigers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Jake Bauers (Brewers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Matt Vierling (Tigers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Javier Baez (Tigers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Luis Rengifo (Brewers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games
- Brandon Lockridge (Brewers): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
- Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 21 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Ryan Ward (Dodgers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games
- Drew Gilbert (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Giants): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Angels
- Jo Adell (Angels): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Mike Trout (Angels): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 23 games (has homered in 26.1% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Jesus Sanchez (Blue Jays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Eloy Jimenez (Blue Jays): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Yoan Moncada (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games
- Bryce Teodosio (Angels): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Josh Lowe (Angels): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
Baltimore Orioles at Kansas City Royals
- Pete Alonso (Orioles): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Carter Jensen (Royals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 23 games (has homered in 30.4% of games)
- Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Johnathan Rodriguez (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Jac Caglianone (Royals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Weston Wilson (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Coby Mayo (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Michael Massey (Royals): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Blaze Alexander (Orioles): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Isaac Collins (Royals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago Cubs
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 22 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)
- Adolis Garcia (Phillies): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 20 games (has homered in 30% of games)
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Alex Bregman (Cubs): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)
- Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Felix Reyes (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games)
- Matt Shaw (Cubs): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Rafael Marchan (Phillies): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games
Minnesota Twins at New York Mets
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- MJ Melendez (Mets): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Luis Robert (Mets): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Carson Benge (Mets): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Josh Bell (Twins): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Kody Clemens (Twins): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Matt Wallner (Twins): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Brett Baty (Mets): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games
- Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Tristan Gray (Twins): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Trevor Larnach (Twins): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 24 games (has homered in 41.7% of games)
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)
- Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)
- Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Bo Naylor (Guardians): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Carlos Correa (Astros): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Cam Smith (Astros): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Brice Matthews (Astros): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Shay Whitcomb (Astros): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Juan Brito (Guardians): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +240 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 22 games (has homered in 36.4% of games)
- Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Ben Rice (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 21 games (has homered in 38.1% of games)
- Randal Grichuk (Yankees): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 21 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games
- Connor Wong (Red Sox): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Jose Caballero (Yankees): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games