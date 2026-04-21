Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 21

Will Gary Sánchez or Jahmai Jones go yard on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 21, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Milwaukee Brewers at Detroit Tigers

Gary Sánchez (Brewers): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 15 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 15 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Jahmai Jones (Tigers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 25% of games) Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 25% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

+710 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 22 games Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Matt Vierling (Tigers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Luis Rengifo (Brewers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Brandon Lockridge (Brewers): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+1260 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+1260 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 22.7% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 21 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 21 games (has homered in 19% of games) Rafael Devers (Giants): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Ryan Ward (Dodgers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+790 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Matt Chapman (Giants): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Drew Gilbert (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Luis Arraez (Giants): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Angels

Jo Adell (Angels): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Mike Trout (Angels): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 23 games (has homered in 26.1% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 23 games (has homered in 26.1% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 25% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Blue Jays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Eloy Jimenez (Blue Jays): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+570 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Yoan Moncada (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games) Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+820 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

+880 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 22 games Bryce Teodosio (Angels): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Josh Lowe (Angels): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

Baltimore Orioles at Kansas City Royals

Pete Alonso (Orioles): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+430 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Salvador Pérez (Royals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Carter Jensen (Royals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 25% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 23 games (has homered in 30.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 23 games (has homered in 30.4% of games) Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games) Johnathan Rodriguez (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Jac Caglianone (Royals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Weston Wilson (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Maikel Garcia (Royals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Michael Massey (Royals): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+790 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Blaze Alexander (Orioles): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+790 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Isaac Collins (Royals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago Cubs

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 22 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 22 games (has homered in 27.3% of games) Adolis Garcia (Phillies): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 20 games (has homered in 30% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 20 games (has homered in 30% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Alex Bregman (Cubs): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games) Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Felix Reyes (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Rafael Marchan (Phillies): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

Minnesota Twins at New York Mets

Byron Buxton (Twins): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) MJ Melendez (Mets): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Luis Robert (Mets): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Marcus Semien (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Matt Wallner (Twins): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games

+650 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 19 games Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Tristan Gray (Twins): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 24 games (has homered in 41.7% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 24 games (has homered in 41.7% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 19% of games) Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Carlos Correa (Astros): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Brice Matthews (Astros): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Shay Whitcomb (Astros): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games) Juan Brito (Guardians): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Yainer Diaz (Astros): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox