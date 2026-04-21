Cubs vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 21

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Chicago Cubs will take on the Philadelphia Phillies in MLB action on Tuesday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Phillies Game Info

Chicago Cubs (13-9) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (8-14)

Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Tuesday, April 21, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and NBCS-PH

Cubs vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-118) | PHI: (+100)

CHC: (-118) | PHI: (+100) Spread: CHC: +1.5 (-196) | PHI: -1.5 (+162)

CHC: +1.5 (-196) | PHI: -1.5 (+162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Cubs vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 1-1, 2.45 ERA vs Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 1-3, 7.94 ERA

The Cubs will call on Shota Imanaga (1-1) against the Phillies and Jesus Luzardo (1-3). Imanaga's team is 1-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Imanaga has started three games with his team as the moneyline favorite, and has been upset each time. The Phillies failed to cover in each of Luzardo's four starts with a set spread. The Phillies have not been a moneyline underdog when Luzardo starts this season.

Cubs vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (51.6%)

Cubs vs Phillies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Phillies, Chicago is the favorite at -118, and Philadelphia is +100 playing on the road.

Cubs vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cubs. The Phillies are +162 to cover, while the Cubs are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cubs vs Phillies Over/Under

Cubs versus Phillies on April 21 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over +100 and the under set at -122.

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Cubs vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Cubs have been favorites in 16 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (56.2%) in those contests.

Chicago has a record of 7-7 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -118 or more on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over in 12 of their 22 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs are 10-12-0 against the spread in their 22 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies have not yet won as the moneyline underdog this season, going 4-2.

Philadelphia has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +100 or longer.

In the 22 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Phillies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-11-1).

The Phillies have collected a 4-18-0 record ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with an OBP of .396, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .506. He's batting .322 on the season.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Hoerner hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with two home runs, a walk and eight RBIs.

Dansby Swanson is batting .192 with a double, five home runs and 15 walks, while slugging .411 with an on-base percentage of .322.

He ranks 158th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging in MLB.

Ian Happ leads Chicago with 19 hits. He is batting .244 this season and 10 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Happ enters this matchup with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .313 with two home runs, five walks and three RBIs.

Carson Kelly has two home runs, 10 RBI and a batting average of .315 this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has a .513 slugging percentage, which leads the Phillies. He's batting .275 with an on-base percentage of .370.

He is 50th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Kyle Schwarber has racked up 17 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .213 while slugging .525 with an on-base percentage of .357.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 138th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Trea Turner has a .356 slugging percentage, which paces the Phillies.

Brandon Marsh has four doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .264.

Cubs vs Phillies Head to Head

4/20/2026: 5-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/15/2026: 11-2 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

11-2 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/14/2026: 10-4 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

10-4 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/13/2026: 13-7 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

13-7 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/11/2025: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/10/2025: 8-4 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-4 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/9/2025: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/27/2025: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/26/2025: 10-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/25/2024: 9-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

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