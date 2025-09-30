Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for AL Wild Card Game 1 on Sept. 30

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Tuesday includes the New York Yankees facing the Boston Red Sox for Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series.

Yankees vs Red Sox Game Info

New York Yankees (94-68) vs. Boston Red Sox (89-73)

Date: Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Tuesday, September 30, 2025 Time: 6:08 p.m. ET

6:08 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: ESPN

Yankees vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-134) | BOS: (+114)

NYY: (-134) | BOS: (+114) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+158) | BOS: +1.5 (-192)

NYY: -1.5 (+158) | BOS: +1.5 (-192) Total: 7 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Yankees vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 19-5, 2.86 ERA vs Garrett Crochet (Red Sox) - 18-5, 2.59 ERA

The Yankees will call on Max Fried (19-5, 2.86 ERA) against the Red Sox and Garrett Crochet (18-5, 2.59 ERA). When Fried starts, his team is 19-13-0 against the spread this season. Fried's team has won 68.8% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (22-10). The Red Sox are 19-13-0 against the spread when Crochet starts. The Red Sox were the moneyline underdog for one Crochet start this season -- they won.

Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (58.2%)

Yankees vs Red Sox Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Yankees vs. Red Sox reveal New York as the favorite (-134) and Boston as the underdog (+114) on the road.

Yankees vs Red Sox Spread

The Yankees are hosting the Red Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Yankees are +158 to cover the runline, with the Red Sox being -192.

The over/under for the Yankees versus Red Sox contest on Sept. 30 has been set at 7, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

Yankees vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 85, or 61.6%, of the 138 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season New York has come away with a win 71 times in 110 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 76 of their 160 opportunities.

The Yankees have posted a record of 76-84-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Sox have been the moneyline underdog 53 total times this season. They've finished 25-28 in those games.

Boston has gone 12-18 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer (40%).

The Red Sox have played in 161 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-80-7).

The Red Sox have put together an 87-74-0 record ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.457), slugging percentage (.688) and total hits (179) this season. He has a .331 batting average.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks first in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Judge hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with a double, four home runs, four walks and nine RBIs.

Cody Bellinger is batting .272 with 25 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs and 57 walks. He's slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .334.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 36th, his on-base percentage 61st, and his slugging percentage 29th.

Bellinger takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .375 with five walks and an RBI.

Trent Grisham has collected 116 base hits, an OBP of .348 and a slugging percentage of .465 this season.

Ben Rice has been key for New York with 119 hits, an OBP of .337 plus a slugging percentage of .499.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has 159 hits with a .332 on-base percentage, leading the Red Sox in both statistics. He's batting .256 and slugging .442.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 77th, his on-base percentage is 68th, and he is 63rd in slugging.

Duran hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .143 with two doubles, a walk and two RBIs.

Trevor Story's .433 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .263 with an on-base percentage of .308.

He ranks 58th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Alex Bregman has 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 51 walks while hitting .273.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 34 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .249.

Yankees vs Red Sox Head to Head

9/14/2025: 6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/13/2025: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/12/2025: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/24/2025: 7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/23/2025: 12-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

12-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/22/2025: 1-0 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

1-0 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/21/2025: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/15/2025: 2-0 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

2-0 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/14/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/13/2025: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

