Yankees vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 29
On Tuesday in MLB, the New York Yankees are playing the Tampa Bay Rays.
Yankees vs Rays Game Info
- New York Yankees (57-49) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (54-53)
- Date: Tuesday, July 29, 2025
- Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York
- Coverage: TBS, YES, and FDSSUN
Yankees vs Rays Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: NYY: (-205) | TB: (+172)
- Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-102) | TB: +1.5 (-118)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Yankees vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 11-4, 2.62 ERA vs Joe Boyle (Rays) - 1-0, 1.42 ERA
The Yankees will call on Max Fried (11-4) versus the Rays and Joe Boyle (1-0). Fried's team is 12-9-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Fried's team is 14-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Boyle has started only one game with a set spread, which the Rays covered. The Rays were named the moneyline underdog for one Boyle start this season -- they won.
Yankees vs Rays Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Yankees win (57.3%)
Yankees vs Rays Moneyline
- New York is the favorite, -205 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a +172 underdog on the road.
Yankees vs Rays Spread
- The Rays are +1.5 on the run line against the Yankees. The Rays are -118 to cover, and the Yankees are -102.
Yankees vs Rays Over/Under
- An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Yankees-Rays on July 29, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Yankees vs Rays Betting Trends
- The Yankees have come away with 50 wins in the 89 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- New York has a record of 11-7 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -205 or more on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 46 of 105 chances this season.
- The Yankees have posted a record of 46-59-0 against the spread this season.
- The Rays have won 20 of the 46 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (43.5%).
- Tampa Bay has played as a moneyline underdog of +172 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.
- The Rays have played in 103 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-59-4).
- The Rays have collected a 46-57-0 record against the spread this season (covering 44.7% of the time).
Yankees Player Leaders
- Cody Bellinger is hitting .281 with 20 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs and 31 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .333 while slugging .507.
- Among qualifying hitters, he is 32nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 17th in slugging.
- Bellinger will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a triple, a home run, two walks and an RBI.
- Paul Goldschmidt is batting .283 with 23 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 30 walks, while slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .341.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 26th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging percentage.
- Anthony Volpe is batting .213 with a .400 slugging percentage and 55 RBI this year.
- Trent Grisham has been key for New York with 75 hits, an OBP of .350 plus a slugging percentage of .454.
Rays Player Leaders
- Yandy Diaz has put up a team-high .469 slugging percentage. He's batting .283 with an on-base percentage of .345.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 26th, his on-base percentage is 50th, and he is 38th in slugging.
- Junior Caminero leads his team with 102 hits. He has a batting average of .256 while slugging .510 with an on-base percentage of .297.
- Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 85th, his on-base percentage is 136th, and he is 16th in slugging.
- Jonathan Aranda has racked up a team-high .395 on-base percentage.
- Chandler Simpson has eight doubles, a triple and 13 walks while batting .302.
Yankees vs Rays Head to Head
- 7/28/2025: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 5/4/2025: 7-5 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 5/3/2025: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
- 5/2/2025: 3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)
- 4/20/2025: 4-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 4/19/2025: 10-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 4/18/2025: 1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 4/17/2025: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 7/22/2024: 9-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 7/21/2024: 6-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
