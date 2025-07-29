Yankees vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 29

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the New York Yankees are playing the Tampa Bay Rays.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Rays Game Info

New York Yankees (57-49) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (54-53)

Date: Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Tuesday, July 29, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: TBS, YES, and FDSSUN

Yankees vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-205) | TB: (+172)

NYY: (-205) | TB: (+172) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-102) | TB: +1.5 (-118)

NYY: -1.5 (-102) | TB: +1.5 (-118) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Yankees vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 11-4, 2.62 ERA vs Joe Boyle (Rays) - 1-0, 1.42 ERA

The Yankees will call on Max Fried (11-4) versus the Rays and Joe Boyle (1-0). Fried's team is 12-9-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Fried's team is 14-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Boyle has started only one game with a set spread, which the Rays covered. The Rays were named the moneyline underdog for one Boyle start this season -- they won.

Yankees vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (57.3%)

Yankees vs Rays Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -205 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a +172 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Rays Spread

The Rays are +1.5 on the run line against the Yankees. The Rays are -118 to cover, and the Yankees are -102.

Yankees vs Rays Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Yankees-Rays on July 29, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Rays Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 50 wins in the 89 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 11-7 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -205 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 46 of 105 chances this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 46-59-0 against the spread this season.

The Rays have won 20 of the 46 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (43.5%).

Tampa Bay has played as a moneyline underdog of +172 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Rays have played in 103 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-59-4).

The Rays have collected a 46-57-0 record against the spread this season (covering 44.7% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Cody Bellinger is hitting .281 with 20 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs and 31 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .333 while slugging .507.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 32nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Bellinger will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a triple, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Paul Goldschmidt is batting .283 with 23 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 30 walks, while slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 26th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging percentage.

Anthony Volpe is batting .213 with a .400 slugging percentage and 55 RBI this year.

Trent Grisham has been key for New York with 75 hits, an OBP of .350 plus a slugging percentage of .454.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has put up a team-high .469 slugging percentage. He's batting .283 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 26th, his on-base percentage is 50th, and he is 38th in slugging.

Junior Caminero leads his team with 102 hits. He has a batting average of .256 while slugging .510 with an on-base percentage of .297.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 85th, his on-base percentage is 136th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Jonathan Aranda has racked up a team-high .395 on-base percentage.

Chandler Simpson has eight doubles, a triple and 13 walks while batting .302.

Yankees vs Rays Head to Head

7/28/2025: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/4/2025: 7-5 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

7-5 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/3/2025: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/2/2025: 3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 4/20/2025: 4-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/19/2025: 10-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

10-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/18/2025: 1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/17/2025: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/22/2024: 9-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

9-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/21/2024: 6-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!