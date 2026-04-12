Yankees vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the New York Yankees taking on the Tampa Bay Rays.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Yankees vs Rays Game Info

New York Yankees (8-5) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (6-7)

Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026

Sunday, April 12, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and YES

Yankees vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-142) | TB: (+120)

NYY: (-142) | TB: (+120) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+126) | TB: +1.5 (-152)

NYY: -1.5 (+126) | TB: +1.5 (-152) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Yankees vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler (Yankees) - 2-0, 1.62 ERA vs Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 0-0, 1.80 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Cam Schlittler (2-0) to the mound, while Drew Rasmussen will take the ball for the Rays. Schlittler and his team have covered in each of the three games he's started with a spread this season. Schlittler's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Rasmussen has started two games with set spreads, and the Rays failed to cover in both opportunities. The Rays were named the moneyline underdog for one Rasmussen start this season -- they lost.

Yankees vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (58%)

Yankees vs Rays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-Rays, New York is the favorite at -142, and Tampa Bay is +120 playing at home.

Yankees vs Rays Spread

The Rays are at +1.5 on the runline against the Yankees. The Rays are -152 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are +126.

Yankees vs Rays Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Yankees-Rays on April 12, with the over at -106 and the under at -114.

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Yankees vs Rays Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with seven wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year New York has won three of five games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in three of their 12 opportunities.

The Yankees are 8-4-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays have put together a 3-3 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

Tampa Bay has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer in only one game this season, which it won.

The Rays have played in 13 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-4-0).

The Rays have a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice has 13 hits and an OBP of .490, both of which rank first among New York hitters this season. He has a .342 batting average and a slugging percentage of .763.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 11th in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Rice has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .308 with two home runs, five walks and four RBIs.

Cody Bellinger is batting .222 with a double, a triple, a home run and nine walks, while slugging .356 with an on-base percentage of .339.

He ranks 108th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 101st in slugging in the major leagues.

Aaron Judge has 11 hits this season and has a slash line of .224/.309/.429.

Giancarlo Stanton has an OPS of .815, fueled by an OBP of .380 and a team-best slugging percentage of .435 this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has accumulated an on-base percentage of .458, a slugging percentage of .608, and has 19 hits, all club-highs for the Rays (while batting .373).

Including all qualified players in the majors, his batting average places him third, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 14th in slugging.

Jonathan Aranda is hitting .250 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks. He's slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .328.

His batting average is 75th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 91st, and he is 45th in slugging.

Chandler Simpson has put up a slugging percentage of .412, a team-best for the Rays.

Junior Caminero is hitting .220 with a double, two home runs and nine walks.

Yankees vs Rays Head to Head

4/10/2026: 5-3 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/20/2025: 6-4 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-4 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/19/2025: 13-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

13-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/31/2025: 7-4 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-4 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/30/2025: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/29/2025: 7-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/28/2025: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/4/2025: 7-5 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

7-5 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/3/2025: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/2/2025: 3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

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