Mariners vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the Seattle Mariners taking on the Houston Astros.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup.

Mariners vs Astros Game Info

Seattle Mariners (5-9) vs. Houston Astros (6-8)

Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026

Sunday, April 12, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Mariners.TV and SCHN

Mariners vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-152) | HOU: (+128)

SEA: (-152) | HOU: (+128) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+136) | HOU: +1.5 (-164)

SEA: -1.5 (+136) | HOU: +1.5 (-164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Mariners vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 0-2, 5.40 ERA vs TBA (Astros)

The Mariners will look to Logan Gilbert (0-2), while the Astros' starter has not yet been announced. Gilbert and his team have not covered in any of the three games with a spread he's started this season. Gilbert's team lost his only start as a favorite this season.

Mariners vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (62%)

Mariners vs Astros Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mariners-Astros, Seattle is the favorite at -152, and Houston is +128 playing on the road.

Mariners vs Astros Spread

The Astros are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mariners. The Astros are -164 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are +136.

Mariners vs Astros Over/Under

The Mariners-Astros contest on April 12 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -102 and the under at -120.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Astros Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 11 games this season and have come away with the win four times (36.4%) in those contests.

This season Seattle has come away with a win two times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in six of their 14 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 14 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 5-9-0 against the spread.

The Astros have won 66.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (2-1).

Houston has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +128 or longer.

The Astros have played in 14 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-4-0).

The Astros have gone 6-8-0 ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena has an OPS of .803, fueled by an OBP of .407 and a team-best slugging percentage of .396 this season. He has a .271 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 50th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 84th in slugging.

Brendan Donovan leads Seattle with 12 hits and an OBP of .422 this season. He's batting .316 and slugging .605.

Among all qualifying players, he is 27th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

Cole Young has hit two homers with a team-high .469 SLG this season.

Young has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Dominic Canzone has two home runs, four RBI and a batting average of .207 this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has accumulated a team-best OBP (.516), and leads the Astros in hits (15). He's batting .341 and slugging.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 10th in batting average, first in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Christian Walker is slugging .604 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .321 with an on-base percentage of .390.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 20th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Jose Altuve is hitting .306 with four doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.

Carlos Correa has two doubles, a home run and six walks while batting .261.

Mariners vs Astros Head to Head

4/10/2026: 9-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/21/2025: 7-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/20/2025: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-4 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/19/2025: 4-0 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-0 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/20/2025: 11-3 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

11-3 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/19/2025: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/18/2025: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/25/2025: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/24/2025: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/23/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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