Mammoth vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12

NHL action on Sunday includes the Utah Mammoth facing the Calgary Flames.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mammoth vs Flames Game Info

Utah Mammoth (42-31-6) vs. Calgary Flames (32-38-9)

Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026

Sunday, April 12, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Mammoth vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Mammoth (-162) Flames (+134) 5.5 Mammoth (-1.5)

Mammoth vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mammoth win (59.3%)

Mammoth vs Flames Puck Line

The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Mammoth. The Flames are -200 to cover the spread, and the Mammoth are +160.

Mammoth vs Flames Over/Under

Mammoth versus Flames, on April 12, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -134 and the under +110.

Mammoth vs Flames Moneyline

Calgary is the underdog, +134 on the moneyline, while Utah is a -162 favorite despite being on the road.

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