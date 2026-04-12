NHL
Mammoth vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12
NHL action on Sunday includes the Utah Mammoth facing the Calgary Flames.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mammoth vs Flames Game Info
- Utah Mammoth (42-31-6) vs. Calgary Flames (32-38-9)
- Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Mammoth vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Mammoth (-162)
|Flames (+134)
|5.5
|Mammoth (-1.5)
Mammoth vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Mammoth win (59.3%)
Mammoth vs Flames Puck Line
- The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Mammoth. The Flames are -200 to cover the spread, and the Mammoth are +160.
Mammoth vs Flames Over/Under
- Mammoth versus Flames, on April 12, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -134 and the under +110.
Mammoth vs Flames Moneyline
- Calgary is the underdog, +134 on the moneyline, while Utah is a -162 favorite despite being on the road.