Yankees vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

Odds updated as of 12:14 a.m.

The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the New York Yankees taking on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Rays Game Info

New York Yankees (8-5) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (6-7)

Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026

Saturday, April 11, 2026 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and YES

Yankees vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-194) | TB: (+162)

NYY: (-194) | TB: (+162) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-110) | TB: +1.5 (-110)

NYY: -1.5 (-110) | TB: +1.5 (-110) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Yankees vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 2-0, 1.35 ERA vs Nick Martínez (Rays) - 0-0, 2.25 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Max Fried (2-0, 1.35 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rays will counter with Nick Martinez. Fried has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Fried's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Martinez has started two games with set spreads, and the Rays covered in both chances. The Rays were named the moneyline underdog for two Martinez starts this season -- they won both.

Yankees vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (57.6%)

Yankees vs Rays Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the underdog, +162 on the moneyline, while New York is a -194 favorite despite being on the road.

Yankees vs Rays Spread

The Yankees are at the Rays and are favored by 1.5 runs (-110 to cover) on the runline. Tampa Bay is -110 to cover.

Yankees vs Rays Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Yankees-Rays on April 11, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Rays Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (63.6%) in those games.

This season New York has been victorious two times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -194 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in three of 12 chances this season.

The Yankees are 8-4-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays have compiled a 3-3 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

Tampa Bay has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +162 or longer.

The Rays have played in 13 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total nine times (9-4-0).

The Rays have collected a 6-7-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.2% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice leads New York in OBP (.490) and total hits (13) this season. He's batting .342 batting average while slugging .763.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is first in slugging.

Rice has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .308 with two home runs, five walks and four RBIs.

Cody Bellinger is batting .222 with a double, a triple, a home run and nine walks, while slugging .356 with an on-base percentage of .339.

His batting average ranks 107th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 72nd, and his slugging percentage 97th.

Aaron Judge has collected 11 base hits, an OBP of .309 and a slugging percentage of .429 this season.

Giancarlo Stanton has an OPS of .815, fueled by an OBP of .380 and a team-best slugging percentage of .435 this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has put up a team-best OBP (.458) and slugging percentage (.608), while pacing the Rays in hits (19, while batting .373).

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him fourth, his on-base percentage is fifth, and he is 13th in slugging.

Jonathan Aranda is hitting .250 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks. He's slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He is currently 72nd in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Chandler Simpson has a .412 slugging percentage, which paces the Rays.

Junior Caminero has a double, two home runs and nine walks while batting .220.

Yankees vs Rays Head to Head

4/10/2026: 5-3 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/20/2025: 6-4 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-4 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/19/2025: 13-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

13-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/31/2025: 7-4 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-4 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/30/2025: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/29/2025: 7-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/28/2025: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/4/2025: 7-5 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

7-5 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/3/2025: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/2/2025: 3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

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