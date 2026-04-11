Mets vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11
Odds updated as of 12:14 a.m.
In MLB action on Saturday, the New York Mets play the Athletics.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mets vs Athletics Game Info
- New York Mets (7-7) vs. Athletics (6-7)
- Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York
- Coverage: SNY and NBCS-CA
Mets vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: NYM: (-158) | OAK: (+134)
- Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+138) | OAK: +1.5 (-166)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)
Mets vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga (Mets) - 0-1, 3.09 ERA vs Jacob Lopez (Athletics) - 0-1, 6.48 ERA
The probable pitchers are Kodai Senga (0-1) for the Mets and Jacob Lopez (0-1) for the Athletics. Senga has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Senga's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Lopez has started two games with set spreads, and the Athletics went 1-1-0. The Athletics were the moneyline underdog for two Lopez starts this season -- they split the games.
Mets vs Athletics Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mets win (58.1%)
Mets vs Athletics Moneyline
- The Mets vs Athletics moneyline has the Mets as a -158 favorite, while the Athletics are a +134 underdog on the road.
Mets vs Athletics Spread
- The Mets are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Mets are +138 to cover, while the Athletics are -166 to cover.
Mets vs Athletics Over/Under
- A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Mets-Athletics on April 11, with the over at -122 and the under at +100.
Bet on New York Mets vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!
Mets vs Athletics Betting Trends
- The Mets have come away with five wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This year, the Mets have won one of four games when listed as at least -158 or better on the moneyline.
- The Mets and their opponents have hit the over in six of their 14 games with a total this season.
- The Mets are 6-8-0 against the spread in their 14 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Athletics have won 45.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (5-6).
- The Athletics have a record of 2-4 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer (33.3%).
- The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total four times this season for a 4-9-0 record against the over/under.
- The Athletics have an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.
Mets Player Leaders
- Luis Robert leads New York OPS (.928) this season. He has a .326 batting average, an on-base percentage of .463, and a slugging percentage of .465.
- Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 18th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 51st in slugging.
- Robert will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with a home run, three walks and an RBI.
- Francisco Alvarez leads New York with 10 hits. He is batting .278 this season and has four extra-base hits. He's also slugging .556 with an on-base percentage of .381.
- He ranks 44th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging in MLB.
- Francisco Lindor is batting .164 with a .255 slugging percentage and zero RBI this year.
- Lindor heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .174 with a double.
- Mark Vientos has been key for New York with 10 hits, an OBP of .353 plus a slugging percentage of .484.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Shea Langeliers has racked up 14 hits, a team-best for the Athletics. He's batting .286 and slugging .612 with an on-base percentage of .327.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 42nd in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.
- Max Muncy leads his team with a .569 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .314 with an on-base percentage of .327.
- He is currently 27th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
- Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .200 with three doubles, a triple and five walks.
- Lawrence Butler is batting .189 with a double, a home run and five walks.
Mets vs Athletics Head to Head
- 4/10/2026: 4-0 OAK (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 4/13/2025: 8-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 4/12/2025: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 4/11/2025: 7-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 8/15/2024: 7-6 OAK (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 8/14/2024: 9-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)
- 8/13/2024: 9-4 OAK (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 4/16/2023: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 4/15/2023: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 4/14/2023: 17-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)
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