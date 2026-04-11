Mets vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

Odds updated as of 12:14 a.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the New York Mets play the Athletics.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mets vs Athletics Game Info

New York Mets (7-7) vs. Athletics (6-7)

Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026

Saturday, April 11, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and NBCS-CA

Mets vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-158) | OAK: (+134)

NYM: (-158) | OAK: (+134) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+138) | OAK: +1.5 (-166)

NYM: -1.5 (+138) | OAK: +1.5 (-166) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Mets vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga (Mets) - 0-1, 3.09 ERA vs Jacob Lopez (Athletics) - 0-1, 6.48 ERA

The probable pitchers are Kodai Senga (0-1) for the Mets and Jacob Lopez (0-1) for the Athletics. Senga has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Senga's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Lopez has started two games with set spreads, and the Athletics went 1-1-0. The Athletics were the moneyline underdog for two Lopez starts this season -- they split the games.

Mets vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (58.1%)

Mets vs Athletics Moneyline

The Mets vs Athletics moneyline has the Mets as a -158 favorite, while the Athletics are a +134 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Athletics Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Mets are +138 to cover, while the Athletics are -166 to cover.

Mets vs Athletics Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Mets-Athletics on April 11, with the over at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Mets have come away with five wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year, the Mets have won one of four games when listed as at least -158 or better on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have hit the over in six of their 14 games with a total this season.

The Mets are 6-8-0 against the spread in their 14 games that had a posted line this season.

The Athletics have won 45.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (5-6).

The Athletics have a record of 2-4 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer (33.3%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total four times this season for a 4-9-0 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Luis Robert leads New York OPS (.928) this season. He has a .326 batting average, an on-base percentage of .463, and a slugging percentage of .465.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 18th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 51st in slugging.

Robert will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Francisco Alvarez leads New York with 10 hits. He is batting .278 this season and has four extra-base hits. He's also slugging .556 with an on-base percentage of .381.

He ranks 44th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging in MLB.

Francisco Lindor is batting .164 with a .255 slugging percentage and zero RBI this year.

Lindor heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .174 with a double.

Mark Vientos has been key for New York with 10 hits, an OBP of .353 plus a slugging percentage of .484.

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers has racked up 14 hits, a team-best for the Athletics. He's batting .286 and slugging .612 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 42nd in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

Max Muncy leads his team with a .569 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .314 with an on-base percentage of .327.

He is currently 27th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .200 with three doubles, a triple and five walks.

Lawrence Butler is batting .189 with a double, a home run and five walks.

Mets vs Athletics Head to Head

4/10/2026: 4-0 OAK (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-0 OAK (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/13/2025: 8-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/12/2025: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-1 OAK (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/11/2025: 7-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/15/2024: 7-6 OAK (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-6 OAK (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/14/2024: 9-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

9-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 8/13/2024: 9-4 OAK (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

9-4 OAK (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/16/2023: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/15/2023: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/14/2023: 17-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

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