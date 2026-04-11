Brewers vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Washington Nationals.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Nationals Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (8-5) vs. Washington Nationals (5-8)

Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026

Saturday, April 11, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and Nationals.TV

Brewers vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-178) | WSH: (+150)

MIL: (-178) | WSH: (+150) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+120) | WSH: +1.5 (-144)

MIL: -1.5 (+120) | WSH: +1.5 (-144) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Brewers vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison (Brewers) - 1-0, 2.61 ERA vs Foster Griffin (Nationals) - 1-0, 2.70 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Kyle Harrison (1-0, 2.61 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Foster Griffin (1-0, 2.70 ERA). Harrison has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Harrison's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Griffin has started two games with set spreads, and the Nationals went 1-1-0. The Nationals were the underdog on the moneyline for two Griffin starts this season -- they split the games.

Brewers vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (69%)

Brewers vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is a +150 underdog on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -178 favorite at home.

Brewers vs Nationals Spread

The Brewers are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Nationals. The Brewers are +120 to cover the spread, while the Nationals are -144.

Brewers vs Nationals Over/Under

The Brewers-Nationals game on April 11 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Brewers have been favorites in nine games this season and have come away with the win seven times (77.8%) in those contests.

Milwaukee has a record of 2-1 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -178 or more on the moneyline.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in eight of their 13 opportunities.

The Brewers have an against the spread record of 9-4-0 in 13 games with a line this season.

The Nationals have put together a 5-7 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 41.7% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +150 or longer, Washington has a 3-5 record (winning only 37.5% of its games).

The Nationals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 13 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 10 of those games (10-3-0).

The Nationals have an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee in OBP (.420) and total hits (11) this season. He's batting .275 batting average while slugging .500.

He ranks 48th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging among all qualified batters in baseball.

Christian Yelich leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.489) thanks to four extra-base hits. He's batting .340 with an on-base percentage of .380.

He ranks 11th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

William Contreras has 11 hits this season and has a slash line of .262/.380/.429.

Contreras has logged a hit or more in six games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .256 with three doubles, a home run, six walks and five RBIs.

Jake Bauers has been key for Milwaukee with nine hits, an OBP of .295 plus a slugging percentage of .475.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has accumulated 14 hits with a .415 on-base percentage, leading the Nationals in both categories. He's batting .311 and slugging .600.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 30th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

James Wood is slugging .571 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .268 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 64th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia is hitting .289 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk.

Joey Wiemer is hitting .429 with a triple, two home runs and six walks.

Brewers vs Nationals Head to Head

4/10/2026: 7-3 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

7-3 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/3/2025: 14-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

14-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/2/2025: 8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162) 8/1/2025: 16-9 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

16-9 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/13/2025: 8-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

8-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 7/12/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 7/11/2025: 8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/4/2024: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/3/2024: 6-4 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-4 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/2/2024: 8-3 MIL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

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