Royals vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The Kansas City Royals will take on the Chicago White Sox in MLB action on Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Royals vs White Sox Game Info

Kansas City Royals (6-8) vs. Chicago White Sox (5-9)

Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026

Saturday, April 11, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and CHSN+

Royals vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-180) | CHW: (+152)

KC: (-180) | CHW: (+152) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+116) | CHW: +1.5 (-140)

KC: -1.5 (+116) | CHW: +1.5 (-140) Total: 9 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Royals vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha (Royals) - 1-0, 0.69 ERA vs Erick Fedde (White Sox) - 0-2, 4.09 ERA

The probable starters are Michael Wacha (1-0) for the Royals and Erick Fedde (0-2) for the White Sox. Wacha has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Wacha has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Fedde has started just one game with a set spread, which the White Sox failed to cover. The White Sox were the moneyline underdog for one Fedde start this season -- they lost.

Royals vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (62.4%)

Royals vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, +152 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a -180 favorite at home.

Royals vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Royals. The White Sox are -140 to cover the spread, and the Royals are +116.

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Royals-White Sox on April 11, with the over at -112 and the under at -108.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Royals vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Royals have won in three of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Kansas City has played as a favorite of -180 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Contests with the Royals have gone over the total set by bookmakers in four of 14 chances this season.

The Royals are 6-8-0 against the spread in their 14 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have won 35.7% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (5-9).

Chicago has gone 1-2 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer (33.3%).

The White Sox have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 14 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in eight of those games (8-6-0).

The White Sox have put together a 6-8-0 record against the spread this season (covering 42.9% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Maikel Garcia leads Kansas City with 17 hits and an OBP of .387, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .444. He's batting .315.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 24th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 60th in slugging.

Garcia hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with two doubles and a walk.

Kyle Isbel is batting .353 with a double, two home runs and three walks, while slugging .559 with an on-base percentage of .405.

Bobby Witt Jr. has collected 15 base hits, an OBP of .361 and a slugging percentage of .340 this season.

Witt brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with three doubles, two walks and two RBIs.

Carter Jensen is batting .229 with a .282 OBP and seven RBI for Kansas City this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas a has .333 on-base percentage to pace the White Sox. He's batting .196 while slugging .370.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 134th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 88th in slugging percentage.

Munetaka Murakami has eight hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .178 while slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 158th, his on-base percentage ranks 97th, and he is 60th in slugging.

Chase Meidroth has accumulated a slugging percentage of .347, a team-high for the White Sox.

Luisangel Acuna is batting .214 with a walk.

Royals vs White Sox Head to Head

4/10/2026: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/9/2026: 2-0 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-0 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/27/2025: 12-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

12-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/26/2025: 5-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/25/2025: 7-0 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-0 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/17/2025: 6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/16/2025: 6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/15/2025: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/8/2025: 7-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/7/2025: 4-1 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

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