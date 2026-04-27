Yankees vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 27

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

On Monday in MLB, the New York Yankees are playing the Texas Rangers.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup.

Yankees vs Rangers Game Info

New York Yankees (18-10) vs. Texas Rangers (14-14)

Date: Monday, April 27, 2026

Monday, April 27, 2026 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and YES

Yankees vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-186) | TEX: (+156)

NYY: (-186) | TEX: (+156) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-110) | TEX: +1.5 (-110)

NYY: -1.5 (-110) | TEX: +1.5 (-110) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 3-1, 2.40 ERA vs Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 1-1, 4.97 ERA

The Yankees will look to Max Fried (3-1) against the Rangers and Jack Leiter (1-1). Fried's team is 3-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Fried's team has been victorious in 60% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-2. The Rangers have gone 3-2-0 ATS in Leiter's five starts with a set spread. The Rangers have a 1-2 record in Leiter's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (57.8%)

Yankees vs Rangers Moneyline

Texas is a +156 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -186 favorite on the road.

Yankees vs Rangers Spread

The Yankees are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Rangers. The Yankees are -110 to cover the spread, while the Rangers are -110.

Yankees vs Rangers Over/Under

Yankees versus Rangers, on April 27, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

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Yankees vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 24 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (62.5%) in those contests.

New York has a record of 4-3 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -186 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 11 of 26 chances this season.

In 26 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 15-11-0 against the spread.

The Rangers have won seven of the 15 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (46.7%).

Texas has played as a moneyline underdog of +156 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.

The Rangers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 28 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 12 of those games (12-14-2).

The Rangers have put together a 16-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice has 28 hits and an OBP of .450 to go with a slugging percentage of .733. All three of those stats lead New York hitters this season. He has a .326 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is second in slugging.

Aaron Judge is hitting .230 with three doubles, 10 home runs and 21 walks, while slugging .560 with an on-base percentage of .369.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 116th, his on-base percentage 31st, and his slugging percentage 11th.

Cody Bellinger is batting .250 with a .396 slugging percentage and 14 RBI this year.

Trent Grisham has four home runs, 16 RBI and a batting average of .160 this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung has accumulated a team-best OBP (.360), while pacing the Rangers in hits (28). He's batting .308 and slugging.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 20th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 40th and he is 11th in slugging.

Jung hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .410 with eight doubles, four home runs, two walks and 11 RBIs.

Corey Seager has four doubles, six home runs and 14 walks while batting .220. He's slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .316.

He ranks 133rd in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Brandon Nimmo has a .465 slugging percentage, which leads the Rangers.

Evan Carter is hitting .207 with four doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.

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