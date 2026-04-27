Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 27

Will Cal Raleigh or Byron Buxton hit a home run on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 27, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +270 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

+270 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games) Byron Buxton (Twins): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games) Matt Wallner (Twins): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games) Rob Refsnyder (Mariners): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Josh Naylor (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Mitch Garver (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+540 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Josh Bell (Twins): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Victor Caratini (Twins): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games) Will Wilson (Mariners): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 27 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 27 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Eloy Jimenez (Blue Jays): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+730 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 27 games Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+1260 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez (Guardians): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Junior Caminero (Rays): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 27 games (has homered in 25.9% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 27 games (has homered in 25.9% of games) Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) David Fry (Guardians): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Juan Brito (Guardians): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+820 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Ryan Vilade (Rays): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+880 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Austin Hedges (Guardians): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Nick Fortes (Rays): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Jonny Deluca (Rays): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Ben Williamson (Rays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 24 games Taylor Walls (Rays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +2200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games

Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 28 games (has homered in 39.3% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 28 games (has homered in 39.3% of games) Mike Trout (Angels): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 28 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 28 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 28 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 28 games (has homered in 25% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Oswald Peraza (Angels): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+590 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Everson Pereira (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Tristan Peters (White Sox): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Bryce Teodosio (Angels): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Edgar Quero (White Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres

Manny Machado (Padres): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games

+430 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 27 games Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 25% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 26 games (has homered in 26.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 26 games (has homered in 26.9% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Ramon Laureano (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Moises Ballesteros (Cubs): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Alex Bregman (Cubs): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Ty France (Padres): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Miguel Andujar (Padres): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+880 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Freddy Fermin (Padres): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +220 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 27 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+220 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 27 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+390 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Owen Caissie (Marlins): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games) Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Graham Pauley (Marlins): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

New York Yankees at Texas Rangers

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +245 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 28 games (has homered in 32.1% of games)

+245 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 28 games (has homered in 32.1% of games) Ben Rice (Yankees): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 27 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 27 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Corey Seager (Rangers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 27 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 27 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Rangers): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Jake Burger (Rangers): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Danny Jansen (Rangers): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Sam Haggerty (Rangers): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Josh Smith (Rangers): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates