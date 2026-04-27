Angels vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 27

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB's Monday schedule includes the Los Angeles Angels taking on the Chicago White Sox.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Angels vs White Sox Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (12-17) vs. Chicago White Sox (11-17)

Date: Monday, April 27, 2026

Monday, April 27, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSW

Angels vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAA: (-116) | CHW: (-102)

LAA: (-116) | CHW: (-102) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+136) | CHW: +1.5 (-164)

LAA: -1.5 (+136) | CHW: +1.5 (-164) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Angels vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Kochanowicz (Angels) - 2-0, 3.10 ERA vs Anthony Kay (White Sox) - 1-1, 5.57 ERA

The Angels will give the nod to Jack Kochanowicz (2-0) against the White Sox and Anthony Kay (1-1). When Kochanowicz starts, his team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season. Kochanowicz's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The White Sox are 1-2-0 against the spread when Kay starts. The White Sox have a 1-2 record in Kay's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Angels vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: White Sox win (53.9%)

Angels vs White Sox Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -116 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -102 underdog at home.

Angels vs White Sox Spread

The Angels are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Angels are +136 to cover, and the White Sox are -164.

The over/under for Angels-White Sox on April 27 is 9.5. The over is +100, and the under is -122.

Bet on Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Angels vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Angels have been victorious in two of the three contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has been listed as a favorite of -116 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Angels and their opponents have gone over in 16 of their 29 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have posted a record of 15-14-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have won 37.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (9-15).

Chicago has a 9-14 record (winning just 39.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

In the 27 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-11-0).

The White Sox have covered 48.1% of their games this season, going 13-14-0 against the spread.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout leads Los Angeles with 23 hits and an OBP of .415 this season. He has a .232 batting average and a slugging percentage of .545.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 112th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 18th in slugging.

Trout hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with two home runs, six walks and four RBIs.

Zach Neto has eight doubles, five home runs and 20 walks. He's batting .243 and slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .360.

He is 88th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging in the majors.

Jo Adell leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.385) powered by six extra-base hits.

Adell takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Nolan Schanuel is batting .221 with a .284 OBP and 18 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas is hitting .204 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .418 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average puts him 155th, his on-base percentage is 67th, and he is 76th in slugging.

Munetaka Murakami leads his team with 23 hits and a .369 OBP. He has a batting average of .232 while slugging .566.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 112th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Colson Montgomery is batting .224 with five doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks.

Chase Meidroth is slugging .343 to lead his team.

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