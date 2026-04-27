Mariners vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 27

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

The MLB's Monday slate includes the Seattle Mariners taking on the Minnesota Twins.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game.

Mariners vs Twins Game Info

Seattle Mariners (14-15) vs. Minnesota Twins (12-16)

Date: Monday, April 27, 2026

Monday, April 27, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and Mariners.TV

Mariners vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-138) | MIN: (+118)

SEA: (-138) | MIN: (+118) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+118) | MIN: +1.5 (-142)

SEA: -1.5 (+118) | MIN: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Mariners vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 0-1, 5.01 ERA vs Connor Prielipp (Twins) - 0-0, 4.50 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Luis Castillo (0-1) to the mound, while Connor Prielipp will take the ball for the Twins. When Castillo starts, his team is 1-4-0 against the spread this season. When Castillo starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 1-3. Prielipp has started just one game with a set spread, which the Twins covered. The Twins were named the moneyline underdog for one Prielipp start this season -- they lost.

Mariners vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (60.8%)

Mariners vs Twins Moneyline

Seattle is a -138 favorite on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +118 underdog at home.

Mariners vs Twins Spread

The Twins are hosting the Mariners, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Twins are +118 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are -142.

Mariners vs Twins Over/Under

Mariners versus Twins, on April 27, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Twins Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with 13 wins in the 25 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Seattle has a record of 10-6 when favored by -138 or more this year.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 13 of their 29 opportunities.

The Mariners are 10-19-0 against the spread in their 29 games that had a posted line this season.

The Twins have gone 10-11 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.6% of those games).

Minnesota is 7-5 (winning 58.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

The Twins have combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times this season for a 16-12-0 record against the over/under.

The Twins are 14-14-0 against the spread this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle in OBP (.361), slugging percentage (.410) and total hits (29) this season. He has a .276 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 85th in slugging.

Cole Young is hitting .267 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks, while slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 53rd, his on-base percentage 58th, and his slugging percentage 88th.

Young enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with a double, a home run and three RBIs.

Cal Raleigh has 23 hits this season and has a slash line of .204/.289/.398.

Raleigh takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .400 with a double, three home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Dominic Canzone has been key for Seattle with 17 hits, an OBP of .338 plus a slugging percentage of .525.

Canzone enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a walk and two RBIs.

Twins Player Leaders

Josh Bell a has .330 on-base percentage to pace the Twins. He's batting .234 while slugging .383.

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 108th, his on-base percentage is 91st, and he is 107th in slugging.

Ryan Jeffers is hitting .269 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks. He's slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .402.

Brooks Lee has racked up 22 hits, a team-high for the Twins.

Austin Martin has four doubles, a home run and 18 walks while batting .327.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!