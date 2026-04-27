NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 27

There are several strong matchups on today's NBA Playoff schedule, including a Detroit Pistons playing the Orlando Magic.

Ready to dive in the betting info for today's NBA action? Let's dissect them together.

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Pistons (59.95% win probability)

Pistons (59.95% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-2.5)

Pistons (-2.5) Total: 214.5

214.5 Moneyline: Pistons -146, Magic +124

Pistons -146, Magic +124 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Bet on Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Thunder (57.73% win probability)

Thunder (57.73% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-11.5)

Thunder (-11.5) Total: 213.5

213.5 Moneyline: Thunder -521, Suns +400

Thunder -521, Suns +400 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock, NBC Sports

Bet on Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (60.91% win probability)

Nuggets (60.91% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-11.5)

Nuggets (-11.5) Total: 222.5

222.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -510, Timberwolves +390

Nuggets -510, Timberwolves +390 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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