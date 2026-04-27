Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 27

Will Dylan Cease strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Jack Kochanowicz surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 27, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins

Connor Prielipp (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -152) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -152) | 6 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Luis Castillo (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +114) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays

Dylan Cease (Blue Jays): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 8.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 8.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances Ranger Suarez (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 2026 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians

Parker Messick (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 5.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances Steven Matz (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -148) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox

Anthony Kay (White Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 2.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances Jack Kochanowicz (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2026 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres

Randy Vasquez (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +136, Under -182) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +136, Under -182) | 6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances Matthew Boyd (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -174, Under +130) | 2026 Stats: 7.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Dodgers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -168) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

New York Yankees at Texas Rangers

Jack Leiter (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +106) | 5.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances Max Fried (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2026 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates