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MLB

Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 27

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 27

Will Dylan Cease strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Jack Kochanowicz surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 27, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins

  • Connor Prielipp (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -152) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Luis Castillo (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +114) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays

  • Dylan Cease (Blue Jays): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 8.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
  • Ranger Suarez (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 2026 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians

  • Parker Messick (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
  • Steven Matz (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -148) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox

  • Anthony Kay (White Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 2.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
  • Jack Kochanowicz (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2026 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres

  • Randy Vasquez (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +136, Under -182) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
  • Matthew Boyd (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -174, Under +130) | 2026 Stats: 7.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -168) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

New York Yankees at Texas Rangers

  • Jack Leiter (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
  • Max Fried (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2026 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates

  • Dustin May (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

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