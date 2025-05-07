Yankees vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 7

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the New York Yankees taking on the San Diego Padres.

Yankees vs Padres Game Info

New York Yankees (20-16) vs. San Diego Padres (23-12)

Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Wednesday, May 7, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: MLB Network, Amazon Prime Video, and SDPA

Yankees vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-174) | SD: (+146)

NYY: (-174) | SD: (+146) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+120) | SD: +1.5 (-144)

NYY: -1.5 (+120) | SD: +1.5 (-144) Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Yankees vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 6-0, 1.01 ERA vs Dylan Cease (Padres) - 1-2, 5.61 ERA

The Yankees will look to Max Fried (6-0) against the Padres and Dylan Cease (1-2). Fried and his team are 6-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Fried and his team have won each of the seven games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Padres have a 3-4-0 ATS record in Cease's seven starts with a set spread. The Padres were named the moneyline underdog for one Cease start this season -- they won.

Yankees vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (54.5%)

Yankees vs Padres Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Yankees vs. Padres reveal New York as the favorite (-174) and San Diego as the underdog (+146) on the road.

Yankees vs Padres Spread

The Padres are at +1.5 on the runline against the Yankees. The Padres are -144 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are +120.

Yankees vs Padres Over/Under

Yankees versus Padres, on May 7, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Yankees vs Padres Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 18 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season New York has come away with a win three times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -174 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 16 of their 35 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees are 17-18-0 against the spread in their 35 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres have an 8-8 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

San Diego has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +146 or longer.

The Padres have played in 34 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-19-1).

The Padres have a 20-14-0 record ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 56 hits and an OBP of .503, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .772. He's batting .412.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Paul Goldschmidt has eight doubles, three home runs and 11 walks. He's batting .351 and slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .401.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him second, his on-base percentage eighth, and his slugging percentage 36th.

Ben Rice has 29 hits this season and has a slash line of .264/.362/.573.

Rice has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with four doubles, a walk and two RBIs.

Trent Grisham is batting .284 with a .370 OBP and 18 RBI for New York this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has racked up an on-base percentage of .388, a slugging percentage of .557, and has 42 hits, all club-highs for the Padres (while batting .321).

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him seventh, his on-base percentage is 18th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Manny Machado is batting .300 with 12 doubles, three home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .361.

He is 21st in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Luis Arraez is batting .289 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.

Xander Bogaerts has nine doubles, a home run and 16 walks while batting .246.

Yankees vs Padres Head to Head

5/6/2025: 12-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

12-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/5/2025: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-3 SD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/26/2024: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-2 SD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/25/2024: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-1 NYY (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/24/2024: 8-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/28/2023: 10-7 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-7 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/27/2023: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/26/2023: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

