Yankees vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 22

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup.

Yankees vs Orioles Game Info

New York Yankees (44-32) vs. Baltimore Orioles (33-43)

Date: Sunday, June 22, 2025

Sunday, June 22, 2025 Time: 11:35 a.m. ET

11:35 a.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: Roku

Yankees vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-188) | BAL: (+158)

NYY: (-188) | BAL: (+158) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-100) | BAL: +1.5 (-120)

NYY: -1.5 (-100) | BAL: +1.5 (-120) Total: 10 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Yankees vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 4-4, 4.83 ERA vs Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 6-7, 4.80 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Will Warren (4-4) to the mound, while Dean Kremer (6-7) will answer the bell for the Orioles. When Warren starts, his team is 5-10-0 against the spread this season. Warren's team has a record of 7-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Orioles have a 6-8-0 record against the spread in Kremer's starts. The Orioles are 3-4 in Kremer's seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (67.8%)

Yankees vs Orioles Moneyline

The Yankees vs Orioles moneyline has New York as a -188 favorite, while Baltimore is a +158 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Orioles Spread

The Yankees are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Orioles. The Yankees are -100 to cover the spread, while the Orioles are -120.

Yankees vs Orioles Over/Under

Yankees versus Orioles on June 22 has an over/under of 10 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 41 wins in the 66 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season New York has been victorious 12 times in 20 chances when named as a favorite of at least -188 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 29 of their 75 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees are 34-41-0 against the spread in their 75 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles have won 44.1% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (15-19).

Baltimore is 1-2 (winning just 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +158 or longer.

The Orioles have played in 75 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-39-3).

The Orioles have a 27-48-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 36% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 104 hits and an OBP of .467 to go with a slugging percentage of .731. All three of those stats lead New York hitters this season. He has a .367 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is first in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Cody Bellinger is batting .258 with 12 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 27 walks, while slugging .442 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He ranks 74th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Bellinger has picked up a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with a double, a home run and two RBIs.

Paul Goldschmidt has 82 hits this season and has a slash line of .298/.358/.447.

Trent Grisham has been key for New York with 55 hits, an OBP of .349 plus a slugging percentage of .484.

Orioles Player Leaders

Ryan O'Hearn has put up a team-best OBP (.381), and paces the Orioles in hits (66). He's batting .300 and slugging.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 34th in slugging.

Gunnar Henderson's .440 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .282 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage.

Cedric Mullins has 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 25 walks while batting .222.

Jackson Holliday is hitting .257 with 11 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 15 walks.

Yankees vs Orioles Head to Head

6/21/2025: 9-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/20/2025: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 4/30/2025: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/29/2025: 15-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

15-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/28/2025: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/26/2024: 10-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

10-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/25/2024: 9-7 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-7 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/24/2024: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/14/2024: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/13/2024: 6-1 NYY (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!