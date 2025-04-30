Yankees vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 30

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Baltimore Orioles facing the New York Yankees.

Orioles vs Yankees Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (11-18) vs. New York Yankees (18-12)

Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Wednesday, April 30, 2025 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and Amazon Prime Video

Orioles vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-120) | NYY: (+102)

BAL: (-120) | NYY: (+102) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+168) | NYY: +1.5 (-205)

BAL: -1.5 (+168) | NYY: +1.5 (-205) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Orioles vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich (Orioles) - 1-2, 5.04 ERA vs Carlos Carrasco (Yankees) - 2-1, 5.26 ERA

The Orioles will call on Cade Povich (1-2) against the Yankees and Carlos Carrasco (2-1). Povich's team is 1-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Povich's team has a record of 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Carrasco starts, the Yankees are 2-3-0 against the spread. The Yankees were named the moneyline underdog for two Carrasco starts this season -- they lost both.

Orioles vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (54.8%)

Orioles vs Yankees Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-Orioles, New York is the underdog at +102, and Baltimore is -120 playing at home.

Orioles vs Yankees Spread

The Orioles are hosting the Yankees and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Orioles are +168 to cover the runline, with the Yankees being -205.

Orioles vs Yankees Over/Under

Orioles versus Yankees on April 30 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -102 and the under set at -120.

Orioles vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Orioles have been favorites in 14 games this season and have come away with the win five times (35.7%) in those contests.

This season Baltimore has come away with a win five times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Orioles' games have gone over the total in 15 of their 29 opportunities.

The Orioles have posted a record of 10-19-0 against the spread this season.

The Yankees have lost all four of the games they have been listed as the moneyline underdog this season.

New York has played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer in just two games this season, which it lost both.

In the 29 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Yankees, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-13-2).

The Yankees have gone 14-15-0 ATS this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Cedric Mullins has 26 hits and an OBP of .421 to go with a slugging percentage of .533. All three of those stats rank first among Baltimore hitters this season. He has a .283 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 44th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

Ryan O'Hearn has three doubles, five home runs and seven walks. He's batting .300 and slugging .557 with an on-base percentage of .372.

Adley Rutschman is batting .208 with a .354 slugging percentage and eight RBI this year.

Gunnar Henderson has been key for Baltimore with 20 hits, an OBP of .269 plus a slugging percentage of .420.

Henderson has hit safely in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has racked up a team-high OBP (.507) and slugging percentage (.728), and paces the Yankees in hits (47, while batting .412).

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Judge heads into this game on a 10-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .463 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI.

Ben Rice has four doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 13 walks while batting .278. He's slugging .611 with an on-base percentage of .387.

He is currently 48th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Anthony Volpe is hitting .234 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.

Trent Grisham has a double, eight home runs and seven walks while hitting .294.

Orioles vs Yankees Head to Head

4/29/2025: 15-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

15-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/28/2025: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/26/2024: 10-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

10-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/25/2024: 9-7 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-7 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/24/2024: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/14/2024: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/13/2024: 6-1 NYY (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 NYY (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/12/2024: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/20/2024: 17-5 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

17-5 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/19/2024: 7-6 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

