Yankees vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 30
Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.
MLB action on Wednesday includes the Baltimore Orioles facing the New York Yankees.
Orioles vs Yankees Game Info
- Baltimore Orioles (11-18) vs. New York Yankees (18-12)
- Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025
- Time: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Coverage: MASN and Amazon Prime Video
Orioles vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: BAL: (-120) | NYY: (+102)
- Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+168) | NYY: +1.5 (-205)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)
Orioles vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich (Orioles) - 1-2, 5.04 ERA vs Carlos Carrasco (Yankees) - 2-1, 5.26 ERA
The Orioles will call on Cade Povich (1-2) against the Yankees and Carlos Carrasco (2-1). Povich's team is 1-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Povich's team has a record of 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Carrasco starts, the Yankees are 2-3-0 against the spread. The Yankees were named the moneyline underdog for two Carrasco starts this season -- they lost both.
Orioles vs Yankees Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Yankees win (54.8%)
Orioles vs Yankees Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-Orioles, New York is the underdog at +102, and Baltimore is -120 playing at home.
Orioles vs Yankees Spread
- The Orioles are hosting the Yankees and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Orioles are +168 to cover the runline, with the Yankees being -205.
Orioles vs Yankees Over/Under
- Orioles versus Yankees on April 30 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -102 and the under set at -120.
Orioles vs Yankees Betting Trends
- The Orioles have been favorites in 14 games this season and have come away with the win five times (35.7%) in those contests.
- This season Baltimore has come away with a win five times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The Orioles' games have gone over the total in 15 of their 29 opportunities.
- The Orioles have posted a record of 10-19-0 against the spread this season.
- The Yankees have lost all four of the games they have been listed as the moneyline underdog this season.
- New York has played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer in just two games this season, which it lost both.
- In the 29 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Yankees, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-13-2).
- The Yankees have gone 14-15-0 ATS this season.
Orioles Player Leaders
- Cedric Mullins has 26 hits and an OBP of .421 to go with a slugging percentage of .533. All three of those stats rank first among Baltimore hitters this season. He has a .283 batting average, as well.
- Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 44th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.
- Ryan O'Hearn has three doubles, five home runs and seven walks. He's batting .300 and slugging .557 with an on-base percentage of .372.
- Adley Rutschman is batting .208 with a .354 slugging percentage and eight RBI this year.
- Gunnar Henderson has been key for Baltimore with 20 hits, an OBP of .269 plus a slugging percentage of .420.
- Henderson has hit safely in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI.
Yankees Player Leaders
- Aaron Judge has racked up a team-high OBP (.507) and slugging percentage (.728), and paces the Yankees in hits (47, while batting .412).
- Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.
- Judge heads into this game on a 10-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .463 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI.
- Ben Rice has four doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 13 walks while batting .278. He's slugging .611 with an on-base percentage of .387.
- He is currently 48th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.
- Anthony Volpe is hitting .234 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.
- Trent Grisham has a double, eight home runs and seven walks while hitting .294.
Orioles vs Yankees Head to Head
- 4/29/2025: 15-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 4/28/2025: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 9/26/2024: 10-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 9/25/2024: 9-7 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 9/24/2024: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 7/14/2024: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 7/13/2024: 6-1 NYY (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 7/12/2024: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 6/20/2024: 17-5 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 6/19/2024: 7-6 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
