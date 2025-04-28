Yankees vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 28

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The New York Yankees are among the MLB teams in action on Monday, versus the Baltimore Orioles.

Yankees vs Orioles Game Info

New York Yankees (17-11) vs. Baltimore Orioles (10-17)

Date: Monday, April 28, 2025

Monday, April 28, 2025 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and YES

Yankees vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-118) | BAL: (-100)

NYY: (-118) | BAL: (-100) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+132) | BAL: +1.5 (-160)

NYY: -1.5 (+132) | BAL: +1.5 (-160) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Yankees vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 1-0, 4.79 ERA vs Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles) - 2-1, 3.54 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Will Warren (1-0) to the mound, while Tomoyuki Sugano (2-1) will take the ball for the Orioles. When Warren starts, his team is 2-3-0 against the spread this season. Warren's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Orioles have a 2-3-0 ATS record in Sugano's five starts with a set spread. The Orioles were the moneyline underdog for two Sugano starts this season -- they split the games.

Yankees vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (55.1%)

Yankees vs Orioles Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Yankees vs. Orioles reveal New York as the favorite (-118) and Baltimore as the underdog (-100) despite being the home team.

Yankees vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are at +1.5 on the runline against the Yankees. The Orioles are -160 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are +132.

Yankees vs Orioles Over/Under

The Yankees-Orioles contest on April 28 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at -100.

Yankees vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 22 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (68.2%) in those contests.

This season New York has been victorious 15 times in 22 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 13 of their 27 opportunities.

The Yankees have posted a record of 13-14-0 against the spread this season.

The Orioles have won 41.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (5-7).

Baltimore has gone 2-5 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer (28.6%).

The Orioles have had an over/under set by bookmakers 27 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 14 of those games (14-11-2).

The Orioles have covered only 33.3% of their games this season, going 9-18-0 against the spread.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.500), slugging percentage (.717) and total hits (43) this season. He has a .406 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks first in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Judge will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .400 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, five walks and six RBI.

Ben Rice is hitting .259 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .541 with an on-base percentage of .370.

He is 62nd in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Jasrado Hermis Arrington (Coakley) Chisholm has 18 hits this season and has a slash line of .178/.300/.406.

Chisholm has recorded a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .286 with seven walks and three RBI.

Trent Grisham has been key for New York with 17 hits, an OBP of .385 plus a slugging percentage of .684.

Orioles Player Leaders

Cedric Mullins has a team-best OBP (.421) and slugging percentage (.547), while pacing the Orioles in hits (24, while batting .279).

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks sixth and he is 14th in slugging.

Ryan O'Hearn is batting .303 with three doubles, four home runs and seven walks. He's slugging .530 with an on-base percentage of .378.

Adley Rutschman is batting .209 with two doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.

Jordan Westburg has two doubles, a triple, four home runs and five walks while batting .217.

