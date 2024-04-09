Yankees vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Miami Marlins.

Yankees vs Marlins Game Info

New York Yankees (9-2) vs. Miami Marlins (1-10)

Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: BSFL

Yankees vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-198) | MIA: (+166)

NYY: (-198) | MIA: (+166) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+106) | MIA: +1.5 (-128)

NYY: -1.5 (+106) | MIA: +1.5 (-128) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodón (Yankees) - 0-0, 2.79 ERA vs Andrew Jacob Puk (Marlins) - 0-2, 9.00 ERA

The probable starters are Carlos Rodon for the Yankees and Andrew Jacob Puk (0-2) for the Marlins. Rodon has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Rodon's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Puk has started two games with set spreads, and the Marlins failed to cover in both opportunities. The Marlins have not been a moneyline underdog when Puk starts this season.

Yankees vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Marlins win (57%)

Yankees vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-Marlins, New York is the favorite at -198, and Miami is +166 playing on the road.

Yankees vs Marlins Spread

The Yankees are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Marlins. The Yankees are +106 to cover the spread, while the Marlins are -128.

Yankees vs Marlins Over/Under

The Yankees-Marlins contest on April 9 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Yankees vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in six games this year and have walked away with the win five times (83.3%) in those games.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given New York this season, with a -198 moneyline set for this game.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by bookmakers in three of 11 chances this season.

The Yankees are 7-4-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog four total times this season. They've gone 1-3 in those games.

Miami has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +166 or longer.

The Marlins have played in 11 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total eight times (8-3-0).

The Marlins have put together a 1-10-0 record ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York with a slugging percentage of .548, fueled by four extra-base hits. He has a .357 batting average and an on-base percentage of .462.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 13th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.

Soto hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, a home run, four walks and six RBI.

Anthony Volpe leads New York with 15 hits and an OBP of .488, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .667. He's batting .417.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks first in batting average, third in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Volpe heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Oswaldo Cabrera has 11 hits this season and has a slash line of .333/.389/.545.

Cabrera heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with two walks and two RBI.

Aaron Judge is batting .175 with a .333 OBP and six RBI for New York this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger has collected 12 hits, a team-high for the Marlins. He's batting .286 and slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 65th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage.

Jazz Chisholm paces his team with a .357 OBP. He has a batting average of .206 while slugging .412.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 145th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage.

Luis Arraez has two doubles, a triple and five walks while hitting .250.

Josh Bell is hitting .214 with a double, a home run and five walks.

Yankees vs Marlins Head to Head

4/8/2024: 7-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/13/2023: 8-7 MIA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-7 MIA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/12/2023: 3-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/11/2023: 9-4 NYY (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

