VCU vs Duquesne College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for A-10 Tournament

The No. 2 seed VCU Rams (24-7, 15-3 A-10) head into the A-10 tournament against the No. 7 seed Duquesne Dukes (18-14, 9-9 A-10) on Friday at PPG Paints Arena, tipping off at 5 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

VCU vs. Duquesne Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 13, 2026

Friday, March 13, 2026 Game time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET TV channel: USA

USA Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Before you bet on Friday's VCU-Duquesne spread (VCU -9.5) or total (153.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

VCU vs. Duquesne: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

VCU has covered 16 times in 31 chances against the spread this season.

Duquesne has covered 13 times in 30 matchups with a spread this season.

VCU (5-9) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 9.5 points or more this season (35.7%) than Duquesne (1-2) does as a 9.5+-point underdog (33.3%).

In home games, the Rams own a worse record against the spread (7-10-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (6-4-0).

The Dukes' winning percentage against the spread at home is .312 (5-11-0). Away, it is .583 (7-5-0).

VCU is 8-10-0 against the spread in conference games this year.

Duquesne is 9-10-0 against the spread in A-10 play this year.

VCU vs. Duquesne: Moneyline Betting Stats

VCU has been the moneyline favorite in 23 games this season and has come away with the win 20 times (87%) in those contests.

This season, the Rams have been victorious 14 times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -360 or better on the moneyline.

Duquesne has won four of the 13 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (30.8%).

The Dukes are 1-5 (winning just 16.7% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +280 or longer.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that VCU has a 78.3% chance of pulling out a win.

VCU vs. Duquesne Head-to-Head Comparison

VCU was 94th in college basketball in points scored (76.9 per game) and eighth-best in points conceded (62.9) last year.

Last season, VCU was 25th-best in college basketball in rebounds (35.3 per game) and 65th in rebounds allowed (29.4).

At 15 assists per game last year, VCU was 77th in the country.

At 10.9 turnovers committed per game and 12.9 turnovers forced last season, VCU was 150th and 53rd in college basketball, respectively.

Offensively, Duquesne put up 69.1 points per game (304th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It ceded 67.3 points per contest at the other end of the court (48th-ranked).

Duquesne averaged 31.4 rebounds per game (207th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 29.6 rebounds per contest (77th-ranked).

Duquesne ranked 165th in the nation with 13.7 dimes per game.

Duquesne ranked 232nd in the country with 11.6 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 67th with 12.6 forced turnovers per contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!