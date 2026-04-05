Yankees vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5

Odds updated as of 1:12 p.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the New York Yankees taking on the Miami Marlins.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Marlins Game Info

New York Yankees (7-1) vs. Miami Marlins (5-3)

Date: Sunday, April 5, 2026

Sunday, April 5, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and Marlins.TV

Yankees vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-295) | MIA: (+240)

NYY: (-295) | MIA: (+240) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-142) | MIA: +1.5 (+118)

NYY: -1.5 (-142) | MIA: +1.5 (+118) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 2-0, 0.00 ERA vs Chris Paddack (Marlins) - 0-1, 18.00 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Max Fried (2-0, 0.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Chris Paddack (0-1, 18.00 ERA). Fried has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Fried's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Paddack has started just one game with a set spread, which the Marlins failed to cover. The Marlins have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Paddack starts this season.

Yankees vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (68.2%)

Yankees vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is the underdog, +240 on the moneyline, while New York is a -295 favorite at home.

Yankees vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the run line against the Yankees. The Marlins are +118 to cover, and the Yankees are -142.

Yankees vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for the Yankees versus Marlins game on April 5 has been set at 8.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in six of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Oddsmakers have given New York the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -295 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in three of their eight opportunities.

In eight games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 7-1-0 against the spread.

The Marlins have been listed as the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and they lost both games.

Miami has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +240 or longer.

The Marlins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers eight times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in five of those games (5-3-0).

The Marlins have a 2-6-0 record ATS this season (covering only 25% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice leads New York in OBP (.484) and total hits (nine) this season. He's batting .360 batting average while slugging .760.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 13th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is seventh in slugging.

Cody Bellinger is batting .286 with a double, a triple, a home run and six walks, while slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .400.

He is 55th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Bellinger takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .235 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Giancarlo Stanton has hit one homer with a team-high .571 SLG this season.

Trent Grisham has no home runs, but four RBI and a batting average of .200 this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Liam Hicks has totaled eight hits, a team-best for the Marlins. He's batting .400 and slugging .900 with an on-base percentage of .480.

He ranks eighth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Xavier Edwards leads his team with a .500 on-base percentage, and has a club-high .633 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .467.

His batting average is second among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is fourth, and he is 14th in slugging.

Owen Caissie is hitting .320 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Otto Lopez is hitting .300 with a double, a triple, a home run and two walks.

Yankees vs Marlins Head to Head

4/4/2026: 9-7 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

9-7 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/3/2026: 8-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/3/2025: 7-3 MIA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-3 MIA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/2/2025: 2-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/1/2025: 13-12 MIA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

13-12 MIA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/10/2024: 5-2 MIA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-2 MIA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 4/9/2024: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 4/8/2024: 7-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/13/2023: 8-7 MIA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-7 MIA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/12/2023: 3-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!