NHL
Avalanche vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5
The NHL's Sunday schedule includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the St. Louis Blues.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Avalanche vs Blues Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (50-15-10) vs. St. Louis Blues (32-31-12)
- Date: Sunday, April 5, 2026
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN
Avalanche vs Blues Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-200)
|Blues (+164)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Blues Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (77.9%)
Avalanche vs Blues Puck Line
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals. The Avalanche are +132 to cover the spread, with the Blues being -162.
Avalanche vs Blues Over/Under
- The over/under for Avalanche-Blues on April 5 is 6.5. The over is +116, and the under is -142.
Avalanche vs Blues Moneyline
- The Avalanche vs Blues moneyline has Colorado as a -200 favorite, while St. Louis is a +164 underdog on the road.