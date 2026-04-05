Avalanche vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5

The NHL's Sunday schedule includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the St. Louis Blues.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs Blues Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (50-15-10) vs. St. Louis Blues (32-31-12)

Date: Sunday, April 5, 2026

Sunday, April 5, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN

Avalanche vs Blues Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-200) Blues (+164) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (77.9%)

Avalanche vs Blues Puck Line

The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals. The Avalanche are +132 to cover the spread, with the Blues being -162.

Avalanche vs Blues Over/Under

The over/under for Avalanche-Blues on April 5 is 6.5. The over is +116, and the under is -142.

Avalanche vs Blues Moneyline

The Avalanche vs Blues moneyline has Colorado as a -200 favorite, while St. Louis is a +164 underdog on the road.

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