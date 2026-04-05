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NHL

Avalanche vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Avalanche vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5

The NHL's Sunday schedule includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the St. Louis Blues.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs Blues Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (50-15-10) vs. St. Louis Blues (32-31-12)
  • Date: Sunday, April 5, 2026
  • Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: ESPN

Avalanche vs Blues Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-200)Blues (+164)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Avalanche win (77.9%)

Avalanche vs Blues Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals. The Avalanche are +132 to cover the spread, with the Blues being -162.

Avalanche vs Blues Over/Under

  • The over/under for Avalanche-Blues on April 5 is 6.5. The over is +116, and the under is -142.

Avalanche vs Blues Moneyline

  • The Avalanche vs Blues moneyline has Colorado as a -200 favorite, while St. Louis is a +164 underdog on the road.

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