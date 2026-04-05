NHL
Canadiens vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5
On Sunday in the NHL, the Montreal Canadiens are playing the New Jersey Devils.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Canadiens vs Devils Game Info
- Montreal Canadiens (45-21-10) vs. New Jersey Devils (39-34-3)
- Date: Sunday, April 5, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
- Coverage: ESPN+
Canadiens vs Devils Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Canadiens (-152)
|Devils (+126)
|6.5
|Canadiens (-1.5)
Canadiens vs Devils Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Canadiens win (72.1%)
Canadiens vs Devils Puck Line
- The Canadiens are favored by 1.5 goals against the Devils. The Canadiens are +164 to cover the spread, while the Devils are -205.
Canadiens vs Devils Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Canadiens-Devils on April 5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Canadiens vs Devils Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Canadiens vs. Devils reveal Montreal as the favorite (-152) and New Jersey as the underdog (+126) on the road.