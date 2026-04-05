Canadiens vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5

On Sunday in the NHL, the Montreal Canadiens are playing the New Jersey Devils.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Canadiens vs Devils Game Info

Montreal Canadiens (45-21-10) vs. New Jersey Devils (39-34-3)

Date: Sunday, April 5, 2026

Sunday, April 5, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec Coverage: ESPN+

Canadiens vs Devils Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Canadiens (-152) Devils (+126) 6.5 Canadiens (-1.5)

Canadiens vs Devils Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Canadiens win (72.1%)

Canadiens vs Devils Puck Line

The Canadiens are favored by 1.5 goals against the Devils. The Canadiens are +164 to cover the spread, while the Devils are -205.

Canadiens vs Devils Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Canadiens-Devils on April 5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Canadiens vs Devils Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Canadiens vs. Devils reveal Montreal as the favorite (-152) and New Jersey as the underdog (+126) on the road.

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