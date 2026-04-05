FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Canadiens vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Canadiens vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5

On Sunday in the NHL, the Montreal Canadiens are playing the New Jersey Devils.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Canadiens vs Devils Game Info

  • Montreal Canadiens (45-21-10) vs. New Jersey Devils (39-34-3)
  • Date: Sunday, April 5, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Canadiens vs Devils Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Canadiens (-152)Devils (+126)6.5Canadiens (-1.5)

Canadiens vs Devils Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Canadiens win (72.1%)

Canadiens vs Devils Puck Line

  • The Canadiens are favored by 1.5 goals against the Devils. The Canadiens are +164 to cover the spread, while the Devils are -205.

Canadiens vs Devils Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Canadiens-Devils on April 5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Canadiens vs Devils Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Canadiens vs. Devils reveal Montreal as the favorite (-152) and New Jersey as the underdog (+126) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup