Hurricanes vs Senators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5

The NHL's Sunday schedule includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Ottawa Senators.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.

Hurricanes vs Senators Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (49-21-6) vs. Ottawa Senators (39-27-10)

Date: Sunday, April 5, 2026

Sunday, April 5, 2026 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Senators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-132) Senators (+110) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Senators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (53.7%)

Hurricanes vs Senators Puck Line

The Senators are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Senators are -230 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +184.

Hurricanes vs Senators Over/Under

Hurricanes versus Senators, on April 5, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Hurricanes vs Senators Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Senators-Hurricanes, Ottawa is the underdog at +110, and Carolina is -132 playing on the road.

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