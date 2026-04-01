Yankees vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

Odds updated as of 3:16 p.m.

The New York Yankees will face the Seattle Mariners in MLB action on Wednesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Mariners Game Info

New York Yankees (4-1) vs. Seattle Mariners (3-3)

Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Wednesday, April 1, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Mariners.TV and YES

Yankees vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-112) | SEA: (-104)

NYY: (-112) | SEA: (-104) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+160) | SEA: +1.5 (-194)

NYY: -1.5 (+160) | SEA: +1.5 (-194) Total: 7 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Yankees vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler (Yankees) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs George Kirby (Mariners) - 1-0, 1.50 ERA

The Yankees will call on Cam Schlittler versus the Mariners and George Kirby. Schlittler helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Schlittler's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Kirby has started only one game with a set spread, which the Mariners covered. The Mariners have not been a moneyline underdog when Kirby starts this season.

Yankees vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (52.4%)

Yankees vs Mariners Moneyline

Seattle is a -104 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -112 favorite on the road.

Yankees vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are at +1.5 on the runline against the Yankees. The Mariners are -194 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are +160.

Yankees vs Mariners Over/Under

A combined run total of 7 has been set for Yankees-Mariners on April 1, with the over at -102 and the under at -120.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Yankees were chosen as favorites in 143 games last year and walked away with the win 88 times (61.5%) in those games.

Last year, New York won 86 of 141 games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents hit the over in 79 of their 166 games with a total last season.

The Mariners were the underdog on the moneyline 47 times last season. They finished 23-24 in those games.

In games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer last year, Seattle went 22-21 (51.2%).

The Mariners combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 91 times last season for a 91-72-5 record against the over/under.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge had 179 base hits and an OBP of .457 to go with a slugging percentage of .688 last season.

Cody Bellinger slashed .272/.334/.480 and finished with an OPS of .813.

Last season, Trent Grisham finished with 34 home runs, 74 RBI and a batting average of .235 last season.

Ben Rice slashed .255/.337/.499 and finished with an OPS of .836.

Mariners Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has accumulated nine hits with a .538 on-base percentage and a .762 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Mariners. He's batting .429.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, he is 10th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.

Randy Arozarena has two doubles and five walks while batting .250. He's slugging .350 with an on-base percentage of .423.

He ranks 78th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Luke Raley has three home runs and a walk while hitting .286.

Dominic Canzone is batting .273 with a double, two home runs and a walk.

Yankees vs Mariners Head to Head

3/31/2026: 5-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 3/30/2026: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/10/2025: 6-5 NYY (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-5 NYY (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/9/2025: 9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/8/2025: 10-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/14/2025: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/13/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/12/2025: 11-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

11-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/19/2024: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/18/2024: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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