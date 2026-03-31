Yankees vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 31

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the New York Yankees facing the Seattle Mariners.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Yankees vs Mariners Game Info

New York Yankees (3-1) vs. Seattle Mariners (3-2)

Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Tuesday, March 31, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: TBS, Mariners.TV, and YES

Yankees vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-112) | SEA: (-104)

NYY: (-112) | SEA: (-104) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+158) | SEA: +1.5 (-192)

NYY: -1.5 (+158) | SEA: +1.5 (-192) Total: 7 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Yankees vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 0-0, 5.06 ERA

The Yankees will call on Max Fried versus the Mariners and Logan Gilbert. Fried helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Fried's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Gilbert has started just one game with a set spread, which the Mariners failed to cover. The Mariners have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Gilbert starts this season.

Yankees vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (51.2%)

Yankees vs Mariners Moneyline

New York is a -112 favorite on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -104 underdog at home.

Yankees vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are at +1.5 on the runline against the Yankees. The Mariners are -192 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are +158.

Yankees vs Mariners Over/Under

The Yankees-Mariners game on March 31 has been given an over/under of 7 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Yankees were favorites in 143 games last season and came away with the win 88 times (61.5%) in those contests.

Last season New York came away with a win 86 times in 141 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents hit the over in 79 of their 166 games with a total last season.

The Mariners won 48.9% of the games last season they were the underdog on the moneyline (23-24).

Seattle went 22-21 in games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (51.2%).

The Mariners played in 168 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 91 times (91-72-5).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge had 179 base hits and an OBP of .457 to go with a slugging percentage of .688 last season.

Cody Bellinger slashed .272/.334/.480 and finished with an OPS of .813.

Trent Grisham ended his last campaign with 116 hits, an OBP of .348, plus a slugging percentage of .465.

Ben Rice slashed .255/.337/.499 and finished with an OPS of .836.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh racked up an on-base percentage of .359 and had 147 hits last season.

Julio Rodriguez had a .474 slugging percentage while batting .267.

Josh Naylor hit .295 with 29 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 48 walks a season ago.

Randy Arozarena hit .238 with 32 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 64 walks.

Yankees vs Mariners Head to Head

3/30/2026: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/10/2025: 6-5 NYY (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-5 NYY (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/9/2025: 9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/8/2025: 10-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/14/2025: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/13/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/12/2025: 11-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

11-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/19/2024: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/18/2024: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/17/2024: 11-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

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