Giants vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 31

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

The San Francisco Giants are among the MLB teams in action on Tuesday, versus the San Diego Padres.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Giants vs Padres Game Info

San Francisco Giants (1-3) vs. San Diego Padres (1-3)

Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Tuesday, March 31, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and NBCS-BA

Giants vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-144) | SD: (+122)

SF: (-144) | SD: (+122) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+118) | SD: +1.5 (-142)

SF: -1.5 (+118) | SD: +1.5 (-142) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Giants vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb (Giants) - 0-1, 10.80 ERA vs German Marquez (Padres) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Giants will call on Logan Webb versus the Padres and German Marquez. Webb and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Webb has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Last season Marquez and his team went 8-18-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Marquez and his team went 6-18 in games he pitched when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Giants vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (53.3%)

Giants vs Padres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Giants, San Diego is the underdog at +122, and San Francisco is -144 playing on the road.

Giants vs Padres Spread

The Giants are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Padres. The Giants are +118 to cover, and the Padres are -142.

Giants vs Padres Over/Under

The over/under for the Giants versus Padres contest on March 31 has been set at 7.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Padres Betting Trends

The Giants won in 50, or 53.2%, of the 94 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last season San Francisco came away with a win 30 times in 52 chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents hit the over in 77 of their 161 games with a total last season.

The Padres won 34 of the 70 games they were the moneyline underdog last season (48.6%).

San Diego went 12-16 when it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer (42.9%).

The Padres combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 70 times last season for a 70-90-3 record against the over/under.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers had 153 hits and an OBP of .372 last season.

Luis Arraez hit eight homers while driving in 61 runs.

Last season, Willy Adames finished with 30 home runs, 87 RBI and a batting average of .225 last season.

Jung Hoo Lee slashed .266/.327/.407 and finished with an OPS of .735.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. accumulated a .368 on-base percentage last season while batting .268.

Manny Machado had 169 total hits while slugging .460.

Ramon Laureano hit .281 with 26 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 35 walks a season ago.

Xander Bogaerts hit .263 with 30 doubles, 11 home runs and 48 walks.

Giants vs Padres Head to Head

3/30/2026: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 8/21/2025: 8-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

8-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/20/2025: 8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/19/2025: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/18/2025: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/13/2025: 11-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

11-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/12/2025: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-1 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/11/2025: 4-1 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-1 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/5/2025: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/4/2025: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!