Yankees vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 23

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians.

Yankees vs Guardians Game Info

New York Yankees (14-9) vs. Cleveland Guardians (13-9)

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Wednesday, April 23, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and YES

Yankees vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-144) | CLE: (+122)

NYY: (-144) | CLE: (+122) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+105) | CLE: +1.5 (-126)

NYY: -1.5 (+105) | CLE: +1.5 (-126) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Yankees vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodón (Yankees) - 2-3, 4.34 ERA vs Luis Ortiz (Guardians) - 2-2, 5.48 ERA

The Yankees will give the ball to Carlos Rodon (2-3, 4.34 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Luis Ortiz (2-2, 5.48 ERA). Rodon and his team have a record of 1-4-0 against the spread when he starts. When Rodon starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-3. The Guardians have gone 2-2-0 against the spread when Ortiz starts. The Guardians were the underdog on the moneyline for one Ortiz start this season -- they lost.

Yankees vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (51.3%)

Yankees vs Guardians Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -144 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a +122 underdog despite being at home.

Yankees vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are at +1.5 on the runline against the Yankees. The Guardians are -126 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are +105.

Yankees vs Guardians Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Yankees-Guardians on April 23, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Yankees vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 13, or 68.4%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 9-2 when favored by -144 or more this year.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 12 of their 23 opportunities.

The Yankees have posted a record of 11-12-0 against the spread this season.

The Guardians have put together a 6-7 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.2% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, Cleveland has a record of 3-2 (60%).

The Guardians have played in 22 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-9-1).

The Guardians have a 10-12-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45.5% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 33 hits and an OBP of .490 to go with a slugging percentage of .698. All three of those stats are best among New York hitters this season. He has a .384 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Judge has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double, three walks and four RBI.

Ben Rice has three doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks. He's batting .288 and slugging .591 with an on-base percentage of .397.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 41st, his on-base percentage 20th, and his slugging percentage 13th.

Anthony Volpe has collected 18 base hits, an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .422 this season.

Volpe enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a double and two walks.

Paul Goldschmidt is batting .372 with a .421 OBP and seven RBI for New York this season.

Goldschmidt heads into this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .389 with two doubles, four walks and four RBI.

Guardians Player Leaders

Steven Kwan has put up an on-base percentage of .396 and a slugging percentage of .506. Both lead the Guardians. He's batting .333.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Kwan hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .400 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Jose Ramirez is batting .276 with four doubles, five home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .526 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 59th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Kyle Manzardo has racked up 15 hits, a team-high for the Guardians.

Gabriel Arias is hitting .275 with three doubles, four home runs and five walks.

Yankees vs Guardians Head to Head

4/21/2025: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 10/19/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 10/18/2024: 8-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 10/17/2024: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 10/15/2024: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 10/14/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/22/2024: 6-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

6-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/21/2024: 8-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

8-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/20/2024: 9-5 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-5 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/14/2024: 8-7 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

