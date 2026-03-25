Yankees vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 25

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants meet for MLB Opening Day on Wednesday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Yankees vs Giants Game Info

New York Yankees (0-0) vs. San Francisco Giants (0-0)

Date: Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Wednesday, March 25, 2026 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: Netflix

Yankees vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-122) | SF: (+104)

NYY: (-122) | SF: (+104) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+146) | SF: +1.5 (-176)

NYY: -1.5 (+146) | SF: +1.5 (-176) Total: 7 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Yankees vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Logan Webb (Giants) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Yankees will call on Max Fried against the Giants and Logan Webb. Fried and his team were 19-15-0 ATS in his 34 appearances with a spread last season. Fried and his team were 22-12 when he pitched and they were the moneyline favorite. Last season Webb and his team had a 16-18-0 record against the spread in games he pitched. Webb and his team went 3-1 in games he pitched when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Yankees vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (51.3%)

Yankees vs Giants Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Yankees vs. Giants reveal New York as the favorite (-122) and San Francisco as the underdog (+104) despite being the home team.

Yankees vs Giants Spread

The Giants are at +1.5 on the runline against the Yankees. The Giants are -176 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are +146.

Yankees vs Giants Over/Under

Yankees versus Giants on March 25 has an over/under of 7 runs, with the odds on the over -102 and the under set at -120.

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Yankees vs Giants Betting Trends

The Yankees were chosen as favorites in 143 games last year and walked away with the win 88 times (61.5%) in those games.

Last year, New York won 83 of 133 games when listed as at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents hit the over in 79 of their 166 games with a total last season.

The Giants were the underdog on the moneyline 65 times last season. They went 29-36 in those games.

In games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer last year, San Francisco went 21-28 (42.9%).

The Giants played in 161 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 77 times (77-76-8).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge had 179 base hits and an OBP of .457 to go with a slugging percentage of .688 last season.

Cody Bellinger slashed .272/.334/.480 and finished with an OPS of .813.

Last season, Trent Grisham finished with 34 home runs, 74 RBI and a batting average of .235 last season.

Ben Rice slashed .255/.337/.499 and finished with an OPS of .836.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers put up an on-base percentage of .372 and had 153 hits last season.

Luis Arraez had a .392 slugging percentage while batting .292.

Willy Adames had 22 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 80 walks while batting .225 last season.

Jung Hoo Lee hit .266 with 31 doubles, 12 triples, eight home runs and 47 walks.

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