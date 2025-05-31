Yankees vs Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 31

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

The Saturday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Yankees vs Dodgers Game Info

New York Yankees (35-21) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (35-22)

Date: Saturday, May 31, 2025

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Coverage: FOX

Yankees vs Dodgers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-138) | LAD: (+118)

NYY: (-138) | LAD: (+118) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+120) | LAD: +1.5 (-144)

NYY: -1.5 (+120) | LAD: +1.5 (-144) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Yankees vs Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 3-2, 4.09 ERA vs Landon Knack (Dodgers) - 2-2, 5.22 ERA

The Yankees will call on Will Warren (3-2) against the Dodgers and Landon Knack (2-2). Warren and his team have a record of 4-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Warren's team has won 62.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-3). The Dodgers have gone 2-3-0 ATS in Knack's five starts with a set spread. The Dodgers were the underdog on the moneyline for one Knack start this season -- they lost.

Yankees vs Dodgers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (52.7%)

Yankees vs Dodgers Moneyline

Los Angeles is the underdog, +118 on the moneyline, while New York is a -138 favorite despite being on the road.

Yankees vs Dodgers Spread

The Dodgers are +1.5 on the spread (-144 to cover), and New York is +120 to cover the runline.

Yankees vs Dodgers Over/Under

The Yankees-Dodgers game on May 31 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at -100.

Yankees vs Dodgers Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 33 wins in the 49 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season New York has been victorious 27 times in 38 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 23 of their 55 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 55 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 26-29-0 against the spread.

The Dodgers have gone 4-5 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.4% of those games).

Los Angeles has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +118 or longer.

The Dodgers have played in 56 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-23-1).

The Dodgers have put together a 27-29-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.2% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 83 hits and an OBP of .486 to go with a slugging percentage of .750. All three of those stats are tops among New York hitters this season. He has a .392 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is first in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Paul Goldschmidt has 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 18 walks. He's batting .343 and slugging .502 with an on-base percentage of .399.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him fourth, his on-base percentage eighth, and his slugging percentage 26th.

Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .351 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, six walks and four RBIs.

Cody Bellinger has 48 hits this season and has a slash line of .253/.326/.447.

Trent Grisham has been key for New York with 41 hits, an OBP of .354 plus a slugging percentage of .538.

Grisham has safely hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has put up a team-best slugging percentage (.670) while pacing the Dodgers in hits (65). He's batting .294 and with an on-base percentage of .394.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage is 10th, and he is second in slugging.

Mookie Betts is batting .254 with five doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .405 with an on-base percentage of .338.

He ranks 90th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 99th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Freddie Freeman is batting .368 with 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 20 walks.

Teoscar Hernandez is batting .304 with 14 doubles, 10 home runs and five walks.

Yankees vs Dodgers Head to Head

5/30/2025: 8-5 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-5 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 10/30/2024: 7-6 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-6 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 10/29/2024: 11-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

11-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 10/28/2024: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-2 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 10/26/2024: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 10/25/2024: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/9/2024: 6-4 NYY (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-4 NYY (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/8/2024: 11-3 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-3 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/7/2024: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/4/2023: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

