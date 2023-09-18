Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 19

Odds updated as of 3:32 PM

The New York Yankees will face the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB action on Tuesday.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Game Info

New York Yankees (76-74) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (83-67)

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES

Yankees vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-116) | TOR: (-102)

NYY: (-116) | TOR: (-102) Spread: NYY: +1.5 (-184) | TOR: -1.5 (+152)

NYY: +1.5 (-184) | TOR: -1.5 (+152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt (Yankees) - 9-8, 4.56 ERA vs Yusei Kikuchi (Blue Jays) - 9-6, 3.81 ERA

The Yankees will look to Clarke Schmidt (9-8) versus the Blue Jays and Kikuchi (9-6). Schmidt's team is 14-15-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Schmidt's team has a record of 9-9 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Blue Jays have a 15-12-0 record against the spread in Kikuchi's starts. The Blue Jays have been the moneyline underdog in nine of Kikuchi's starts this season, and they went 7-2 in those games.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (51.3%)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while New York is a -116 favorite at home.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Yankees. The Blue Jays are +152 to cover, while the Yankees are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Over/Under

Yankees versus Blue Jays on September 19 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in 48, or 55.8%, of the 86 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season New York has been victorious 44 times in 77 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 66 of their 148 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees are 74-74-0 against the spread in their 148 games that had a posted line this season.

The Blue Jays have gone 21-15 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 58.3% of those games).

Toronto has a 15-10 record (winning 60% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

In the 149 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Blue Jays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-80-7).

The Blue Jays have a 68-81-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45.6% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres leads New York in OBP (.344), slugging percentage (.460) and total hits (150) this season. He has a .271 batting average.

He ranks 43rd in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Aaron Judge is batting .254 with 12 doubles, 32 home runs and 78 walks. He's slugging .578 with an on-base percentage of .393.

Anthony Volpe is batting .211 with a .392 slugging percentage and 60 RBI this year.

Volpe takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .227 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

DJ LeMahieu has been key for New York with 112 hits, an OBP of .323 plus a slugging percentage of .398.

LeMahieu enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .364 with three doubles, a walk and five RBI.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a has .344 on-base percentage to pace the Blue Jays. He's batting .267 while slugging .443.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average is 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 69th in slugging.

Guerrero brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .389 with three home runs, three walks and six RBI.

George Springer is hitting .254 with 22 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 57 walks. He's slugging .398 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 83rd in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging percentage.

Whit Merrifield is hitting .278 with 25 doubles, 11 home runs and 33 walks.

Bo Bichette's 156 hits and .466 slugging percentage both lead his team.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Head to Head

5/17/2023: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-0 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/23/2023: 5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/22/2023: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/21/2023: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/16/2023: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/18/2023: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/15/2023: 7-4 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-4 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/3/2022: 9-1 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-1 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/28/2022: 8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/27/2022: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

