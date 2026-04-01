Baylor vs Minnesota College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1

The Baylor Bears (16-16) go up against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-17) on April 1, 2026. The matchup airs on FS1.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Baylor vs. Minnesota Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Wednesday, April 1, 2026 Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: MGM Grand Garden Arena

Read the betting insights and trends below before placing a wager on Wednesday's Baylor-Minnesota spread (Baylor -3.5) or total (146.5 points).

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Baylor vs. Minnesota: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Baylor has covered 14 times in 31 chances against the spread this season.

Minnesota is 14-18-0 ATS this year.

Baylor covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 46.7% of the time. That's less often than Minnesota covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (53.3%).

In home games, the Bears have a worse record against the spread (7-9-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (5-5-0).

This season, the Golden Gophers are 9-8-0 at home against the spread (.529 winning percentage). Away, they are 5-6-0 ATS (.455).

Baylor vs. Minnesota: Moneyline Betting Stats

Baylor has been victorious in 12, or 75%, of the 16 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Bears have come away with a win nine times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -184 or better on the moneyline.

Minnesota has been the moneyline underdog 18 total times this season. Minnesota has gone 6-12 in those games.

The Golden Gophers have gone 5-10 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +150 or longer (33.3%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Baylor has a 64.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Baylor vs. Minnesota Head-to-Head Comparison

Baylor has a +173 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.4 points per game. It is putting up 82.6 points per game to rank 42nd in college basketball and is allowing 77.2 per contest to rank 268th in college basketball.

Cameron Carr paces Baylor, averaging 19.2 points per game (51st in the country).

Minnesota is outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game, with a +48 scoring differential overall. It puts up 70 points per game (307th in college basketball) and gives up 68.5 per contest (46th in college basketball).

Cade Tyson's team-leading 19.6 points per game rank him 44th in the country.

The Bears win the rebound battle by an average of 4.7 boards. They are grabbing 33.5 rebounds per game (95th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.8 per outing.

Caden Powell leads the team with 6.3 rebounds per game (242nd in college basketball play).

The Golden Gophers pull down 28.1 rebounds per game (337th in college basketball), compared to the 28.8 of their opponents.

Jaylen Crocker-Johnson paces the team with 6.8 rebounds per game (181st in college basketball).

Baylor ranks 54th in college basketball by averaging 103.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 215th in college basketball, allowing 96.4 points per 100 possessions.

The Golden Gophers rank 143rd in college basketball with 99 points scored per 100 possessions, and 222nd defensively with 96.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

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