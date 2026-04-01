Rockets vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1

Rockets vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Wednesday, April 1, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and FDSWI

The Houston Rockets (46-29) are heavily favored (by 17 points) to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (30-45) on Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 217.5 points.

Rockets vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -17 217.5 -2500 +1200

Rockets vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (83.7%)

Rockets vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Rockets are 31-44-0 against the spread this season.

The Bucks are 33-42-0 against the spread this year.

Games involving the Rockets have hit the over 33 times this season.

The Bucks have hit the over 44% of the time this year (33 of 75 games with a set point total).

Houston sports a worse record against the spread when playing at home (13-23-0) than it does in road games (18-21-0).

The Rockets have eclipsed the total less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 12 of 36 home matchups (33.3%). In away games, they have hit the over in 21 of 39 games (53.8%).

Milwaukee's winning percentage against the spread at home is .474 (18-20-0). Away, it is .405 (15-22-0).

Looking at the over/under, Bucks games have finished over more often at home (21 of 38, 55.3%) than away (12 of 37, 32.4%).

Rockets Leaders

Kevin Durant is averaging 25.9 points, 4.6 assists and 5.4 boards.

Alperen Sengun averages 20.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists, shooting 51.8% from the field.

Amen Thompson is averaging 17.9 points, 5.3 assists and 7.8 rebounds.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.6 points, 6.9 boards and 1.9 assists.

Reed Sheppard averages 13.5 points, 2.9 boards and 3.4 assists, shooting 42.8% from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bucks Leaders

Per game, Ryan Rollins gives the Bucks 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (10th in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Bobby Portis provides the Bucks 13.7 points, 6.4 boards and 1.6 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Myles Turner averages 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He is draining 43.9% of his shots from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.

Kyle Kuzma's numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He is draining 49.1% of his shots from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 triples.

The Bucks are getting 17.4 points, 5.2 boards and 7.4 assists per game from Kevin Porter Jr.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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