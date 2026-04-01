Magic vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1

Magic vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Wednesday, April 1, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: FDSSE and FDSFL

Southeast Division foes meet when the Atlanta Hawks (43-33) visit the Orlando Magic (40-35) at Kia Center, beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. The Magic are 2.5-point underdogs in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has an over/under of 232.5.

Magic vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -2.5 232.5 -138 +118

Magic vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hawks win (54.3%)

Magic vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks are 41-35-0 against the spread this season.

The Magic have played 75 games, with 33 wins against the spread.

Hawks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 38 times out of 75 chances this season.

Magic games this season have eclipsed the over/under 42 times in 75 opportunities (56%).

When playing at home, Atlanta has a worse record against the spread (20-19-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (21-16-0).

Looking at over/unders, the Hawks hit the over less consistently in home games, as they've exceeded the total 17 times in 39 opportunities this season (43.6%). In road games, they have hit the over 21 times in 37 opportunities (56.8%).

This year, Orlando is 18-21-0 at home against the spread (.462 winning percentage). Away, it is 15-21-0 ATS (.417).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Magic's games have finished above the over/under at home (56.4%, 22 of 39) than away (55.6%, 20 of 36).

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson's numbers on the season are 22.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest, shooting 49.3% from the floor and 35.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 20.4 points, 3.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Dyson Daniels averages 11.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

Onyeka Okongwu is averaging 15.4 points, 3.2 assists and 7.7 rebounds.

CJ McCollum is averaging 18.8 points, 3.8 assists and 3.4 boards.

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero is averaging 22.6 points, 8.3 boards and 5.1 assists for the Magic.

Desmond Bane averages 20.3 points, 4.2 boards and 4.2 assists. He is also sinking 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per game.

Wendell Carter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 11.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He is sinking 51% of his shots from the field and 32.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 triples.

The Magic receive 13.8 points per game from Jalen Suggs, plus 3.9 boards and 5.3 assists.

The Magic receive 10 points per game from Tristan da Silva, plus 3.7 boards and 1.5 assists.

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