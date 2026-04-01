Raptors vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1

Raptors vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Wednesday, April 1, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: NBCS-CA and TSN

The Toronto Raptors (42-33) are heavy favorites (-11.5) as they look to extend a five-game home win streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (19-57) on Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBCS-CA and TSN. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5 points.

Raptors vs. Kings Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -11.5 224.5 -699 +500

Raptors vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Raptors win (79%)

Raptors vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Raptors are 38-37-0 against the spread this season.

In the Kings' 76 games this season, they have 30 wins against the spread.

This season, Raptors games have hit the over 30 times out of 76 chances.

Kings games this year have hit the over 50% of the time (38 out of 76 games with a set point total).

Toronto sports a worse record against the spread in home games (17-20-0) than it does in away games (21-17-0).

In home games, the Raptors eclipse the over/under 43.2% of the time (16 of 37 games). They've hit the over in 36.8% of games on the road (14 of 38 contests).

Against the spread, Sacramento has an identical winning percentage (.395) at home (15-21-1 record) and on the road (15-22-1).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Kings' games have finished above the over/under at home (52.6%, 20 of 38) than away (47.4%, 18 of 38).

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes averages 18.4 points, 7.6 boards and 5.8 assists, shooting 50.5% from the field.

Brandon Ingram averages 21.4 points, 5.5 boards and 3.6 assists, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Immanuel Quickley averages 16.9 points, 4.1 boards and 6 assists, shooting 44.5% from the floor and 37.4% from downtown, with 2.6 made treys per contest.

Sandro Mamukelashvili averages 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 52.1% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

RJ Barrett is averaging 19.1 points, 3.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

Kings Leaders

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 18.5 points, 3 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Kings.

Maxime Raynaud's numbers on the season are 12 points, 7.3 boards and 1.3 assists per game. He is making 56.5% of his shots from the field.

The Kings are receiving 9.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Precious Achiuwa.

The Kings receive 12.6 points per game from Malik Monk, plus 1.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

The Kings get 7.8 points per game from Nique Clifford, plus 3.6 boards and 2.2 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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