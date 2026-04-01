Grizzlies vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1

Grizzlies vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Wednesday, April 1, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: FDSSE and MSG

The New York Knicks (48-28) are heavily favored (by 14.5 points) to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (25-50) on Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET. The point total in the matchup is 227.5.

Grizzlies vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -14.5 227.5 -800 +560

Grizzlies vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (66.6%)

Grizzlies vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread 37 times in 76 games with a set spread.

The Grizzlies have played 75 games, with 34 wins against the spread.

Knicks games have gone over the total 35 times out of 75 chances this season.

Grizzlies games this year have gone over the total in 37 of 75 opportunities (49.3%).

Against the spread, New York has played better when playing at home, covering 23 times in 36 home games, and 14 times in 40 road games.

In terms of point totals, the Knicks hit the over more consistently in home games, as they've gone over the total 18 times in 36 opportunities this season (50%). In away games, they have hit the over 17 times in 40 opportunities (42.5%).

This year, Memphis is 18-20-0 at home against the spread (.474 winning percentage). On the road, it is 16-19-2 ATS (.432).

Grizzlies games have gone above the over/under more often at home (21 times out of 38) than on the road (16 of 37) this year.

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson averages 26.1 points, 3.4 boards and 6.7 assists, shooting 46.5% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made treys per contest.

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Mikal Bridges' numbers on the season are 14.6 points, 3.9 boards and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 37.6% from downtown, with an average of 2 made 3-pointers.

Josh Hart is averaging 12.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

OG Anunoby is averaging 16.5 points, 2.2 assists and 5.1 boards.

Grizzlies Leaders

Cam Spencer's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. He is also sinking 47.2% of his shots from the floor and 44.7% from beyond the arc (fourth in league), with an average of 2 triples.

The Grizzlies get 13.3 points per game from Cedric Coward, plus 6.1 boards and 2.8 assists.

The Grizzlies are receiving 12 points, 4.3 boards and 1.4 assists per game from GG Jackson.

Per game, Walter Clayton Jr. gives the Grizzlies 7.4 points, 2 boards and 3.9 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Taylor Hendricks' numbers on the season are 7.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He is sinking 45% of his shots from the floor and 33.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 triples.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.