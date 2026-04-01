Dodgers vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Cleveland Guardians.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game.

Dodgers vs Guardians Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (4-1) vs. Cleveland Guardians (3-3)

Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Wednesday, April 1, 2026 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and CleGuardians.TV

Dodgers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-290) | CLE: (+235)

LAD: (-290) | CLE: (+235) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-134) | CLE: +1.5 (+112)

LAD: -1.5 (-134) | CLE: +1.5 (+112) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Dodgers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 1-0, 3.00 ERA vs Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 0-1, 5.40 ERA

The Dodgers will call on Yoshinobu Yamamoto against the Guardians and Gavin Williams. Yamamoto helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Yamamoto's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Williams has started just one game with a set spread, which the Guardians failed to cover. The Guardians were the underdog on the moneyline for one Williams start this season -- they lost.

Dodgers vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (69.7%)

Dodgers vs Guardians Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Dodgers vs. Guardians reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-290) and Cleveland as the underdog (+235) on the road.

Dodgers vs Guardians Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Guardians and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are -134 to cover the runline, with the Guardians being +112.

Dodgers vs Guardians Over/Under

The over/under for the Dodgers versus Guardians game on April 1 has been set at 8, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Dodgers were victorious in 93, or 59.2%, of the 157 contests they were chosen as favorites last season.

Last season Los Angeles came away with a win 15 times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -290 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents hit the over in 83 of their 177 games with a total last season.

The Guardians won 41 of the 88 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (46.6%).

Cleveland did not play as a moneyline underdog of +235 or longer last year.

The Guardians played in 161 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-85-7).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani collected 172 hits, posted an OBP of .392 and a .622 SLG last season.

Kyle Tucker slashed .266/.377/.464 and finished with an OPS of .841.

Mookie Betts ended his last campaign with 152 hits, an OBP of .326, plus a slugging percentage of .406.

Freddie Freeman slashed .295/.367/.502 and finished with an OPS of .869.

Guardians Player Leaders

Chase DeLauter has racked up six hits, a team-best for the Guardians. He's batting .273 and slugging .818 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 62nd, his on-base percentage is 104th, and he is eighth in slugging.

Steven Kwan is slugging .333 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .292 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging percentage.

Brayan Rocchio has accumulated a team-high .364 on-base percentage.

Jose Ramirez is batting .120 with two doubles and a walk.

Dodgers vs Guardians Head to Head

3/31/2026: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 3/30/2026: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/28/2025: 7-4 CLE (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

7-4 CLE (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/27/2025: 9-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/26/2025: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 9/8/2024: 4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/7/2024: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/6/2024: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/22/2023: 8-3 CLE (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

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