Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 25

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The New York Yankees are among the MLB squads in action on Friday, versus the Toronto Blue Jays.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Game Info

New York Yankees (15-10) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (12-13)

Date: Friday, April 25, 2025

Friday, April 25, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: MLB Network, YES, and SN1

Yankees vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-132) | TOR: (+112)

NYY: (-132) | TOR: (+112) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+146) | TOR: +1.5 (-176)

NYY: -1.5 (+146) | TOR: +1.5 (-176) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Luis Carrasco (Yankees) - 2-1, 6.53 ERA vs Jose Orlando Berrios (Blue Jays) - 1-1, 5.02 ERA

The Yankees will call on Carlos Luis Carrasco (2-1) versus the Blue Jays and Jose Orlando Berrios (1-1). When Carrasco starts, his team is 2-2-0 against the spread this season. Carrasco's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Blue Jays have a 3-2-0 record against the spread in Berrios' starts. The Blue Jays are 2-1 in Berrios' three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (59.2%)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Moneyline

New York is a -132 favorite on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +112 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Spread

The Yankees are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Blue Jays. The Yankees are +146 to cover the spread, while the Blue Jays are -176.

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Yankees-Blue Jays on April 25, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (70%) in those games.

This year New York has won 12 of 16 games when listed as at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 12 of their 25 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees have an against the spread mark of 12-13-0 in 25 games with a line this season.

The Blue Jays have won seven of the 17 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (41.2%).

Toronto has gone 2-3 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer (40%).

The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total nine times this season for a 9-15-1 record against the over/under.

The Blue Jays are 16-9-0 against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.513), slugging percentage (.734) and total hits (39) this season. He has a .415 batting average.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Judge has hit safely in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .524 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and four RBI.

Ben Rice is batting .288 with three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .603 with an on-base percentage of .402.

Among all qualifying players, he is 38th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Rice heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .154 with a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Paul Goldschmidt has collected 36 base hits, an OBP of .433 and a slugging percentage of .489 this season.

Goldschmidt enters this matchup with eight games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 games he is batting .421 with three doubles, four walks and three RBI.

Trent Grisham has been key for New York with 16 hits, an OBP of .393 plus a slugging percentage of .700.

Grisham heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .267 with two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Bo Joseph Bichette has a .370 slugging percentage, which leads the Blue Jays. He's batting .296 with an on-base percentage of .336.

He is 30th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 103rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

George Springer has racked up 23 hits with a .420 on-base percentage to lead his team in both. He has a batting average of .333 while slugging .536.

Including all qualified players, he is eighth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting .277 with six doubles, a home run and 14 walks.

Andres Gimenez is batting .194 with four doubles, three home runs and eight walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!