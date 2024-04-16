Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

The Toronto Blue Jays versus the New York Yankees is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (9-8) vs. New York Yankees (12-5)

Date: Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Tuesday, April 16, 2024 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: YES

Blue Jays vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-116) | NYY: (-102)

TOR: (-116) | NYY: (-102) Spread: TOR: +1.5 (-194) | NYY: -1.5 (+160)

TOR: +1.5 (-194) | NYY: -1.5 (+160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Blue Jays vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi (Blue Jays) - 0-1, 2.30 ERA vs Carlos Rodón (Yankees) - 1-0, 1.72 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Yusei Kikuchi (0-1, 2.30 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Carlos Rodon (1-0, 1.72 ERA). Kikuchi and his team have a record of 1-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Kikuchi's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Yankees have gone 1-2-0 ATS in Rodon's three starts with a set spread. The Yankees were the underdog on the moneyline for one Rodon start this season -- they won.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (59.9%)

Blue Jays vs Yankees Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jays-Yankees, Toronto is the favorite at -116, and New York is -102 playing on the road.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Blue Jays. The Yankees are +160 to cover, while the Blue Jays are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Blue Jays versus Yankees, on April 16, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in seven games this year and have walked away with the win five times (71.4%) in those games.

This season Toronto has come away with a win four times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in seven of their 17 opportunities.

The Blue Jays have posted a record of 9-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Yankees have won 71.4% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (5-2).

New York has won all four games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer.

The Yankees have played in 17 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total five times (5-11-1).

The Yankees have gone 8-9-0 ATS this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Justin Turner has 17 hits and an OBP of .466 to go with a slugging percentage of .574. All three of those stats rank first among Toronto hitters this season. He has a .362 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is seventh in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

George Springer is hitting .215 with two doubles, two home runs and 11 walks, while slugging .338 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 132nd in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 132nd in slugging percentage.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has collected 12 base hits, an OBP of .316 and a slugging percentage of .359 this season.

Bo Bichette is batting .217 with a .277 OBP and five RBI for Toronto this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Juan Soto is hitting .328 with three doubles, three home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .516 with an on-base percentage of .457.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average is 19th, his on-base percentage is eighth, and he is 38th in slugging.

Anthony Volpe has racked up 22 hits with a .464 OBP while slugging .542. Those stats all lead his team. He also has a batting average of .373.

His batting average is third among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 26th in slugging.

Aaron Judge is batting .194 with five doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

Alex Verdugo is batting .224 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Head to Head

4/15/2024: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/7/2024: 8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/6/2024: 9-8 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-8 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/5/2024: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-0 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/28/2023: 6-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/27/2023: 6-0 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-0 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/26/2023: 2-0 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

2-0 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/21/2023: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/20/2023: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/19/2023: 7-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

