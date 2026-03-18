Lehigh vs Prairie View A&M College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Four
The Prairie View A&M Panthers (18-17) are looking to secure a place in the Round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament bracket in their First Four matchup with the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (18-16) on Wednesday at UD Arena, beginning at 6:40 p.m. ET.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.
Lehigh vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info and Odds
- Game day: Wednesday, March 18, 2026
- Game time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- TV channel: truTV
- Location: Dayton, Ohio
- Arena: UD Arena
Lehigh vs. Prairie View A&M Picks and Prediction
All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Prairie View A&M win (55.6%)
See these betting trends and insights before you bet on Wednesday's Lehigh-Prairie View A&M spread (Lehigh -3.5) or over/under (143.5 points).
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Lehigh vs. Prairie View A&M: ATS Betting Stats and Trends
- Lehigh has put together an 18-13-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Prairie View A&M is 21-10-0 ATS this year.
- Prairie View A&M covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point underdog or more 80% of the time. That's more often than Lehigh covers as a favorite of 3.5 or more (50%).
- The Mountain Hawks have a better record against the spread in home games (10-4-0) than they do in away games (6-9-0).
- Against the spread, the Panthers have had better results away (11-5-0) than at home (5-4-0).
Lehigh vs. Prairie View A&M: Moneyline Betting Stats
- Lehigh has been the moneyline favorite in 10 games this season and has come away with the win six times (60%) in those contests.
- The Mountain Hawks have a win-loss record of 5-2 when favored by -162 or better by bookmakers this year.
- Prairie View A&M is 7-11 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38.9% of those games).
- In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer, the Panthers have gone 3-10 (23.1%).
- Lehigh has an implied victory probability of 61.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Lehigh vs. Prairie View A&M Head-to-Head Comparison
- Last season, Lehigh was 272nd in the country on offense (70.3 points scored per game) and 156th on defense (71.4 points allowed).
- Lehigh was 331st in college basketball in rebounds per game (28.8) and 247th in rebounds conceded (32.2) last season.
- With 13.3 assists per game last year, Lehigh was 203rd in college basketball.
- Last season, Lehigh was 87th in college basketball in turnovers committed (10.2 per game) and 288th in turnovers forced (10.2).
- Prairie View A&M was ranked 247th in college basketball offensively last season with 71.4 points per game, while defensively it was worst (82.4 points allowed per game).
- In terms of rebounding, Prairie View A&M was outplayed at both ends of the court last year, as it ranked -3-worst in college basketball in boards (25.3 per game) and worst in rebounds allowed (36.8 per contest).
- Prairie View A&M put up 12.2 dimes per game, which ranked them 279th in college basketball.
- Prairie View A&M committed 11.1 turnovers per game (176th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 13.7 turnovers per contest (31st-ranked).
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