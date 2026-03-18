Lehigh vs Prairie View A&M College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Four

The Prairie View A&M Panthers (18-17) are looking to secure a place in the Round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament bracket in their First Four matchup with the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (18-16) on Wednesday at UD Arena, beginning at 6:40 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Lehigh vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Wednesday, March 18, 2026 Game time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET TV channel: truTV

truTV Location: Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio Arena: UD Arena

Lehigh vs. Prairie View A&M Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Prairie View A&M win (55.6%)

See these betting trends and insights before you bet on Wednesday's Lehigh-Prairie View A&M spread (Lehigh -3.5) or over/under (143.5 points).

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Lehigh vs. Prairie View A&M: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Lehigh has put together an 18-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Prairie View A&M is 21-10-0 ATS this year.

Prairie View A&M covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point underdog or more 80% of the time. That's more often than Lehigh covers as a favorite of 3.5 or more (50%).

The Mountain Hawks have a better record against the spread in home games (10-4-0) than they do in away games (6-9-0).

Against the spread, the Panthers have had better results away (11-5-0) than at home (5-4-0).

Lehigh vs. Prairie View A&M: Moneyline Betting Stats

Lehigh has been the moneyline favorite in 10 games this season and has come away with the win six times (60%) in those contests.

The Mountain Hawks have a win-loss record of 5-2 when favored by -162 or better by bookmakers this year.

Prairie View A&M is 7-11 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38.9% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer, the Panthers have gone 3-10 (23.1%).

Lehigh has an implied victory probability of 61.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Lehigh vs. Prairie View A&M Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Lehigh was 272nd in the country on offense (70.3 points scored per game) and 156th on defense (71.4 points allowed).

Lehigh was 331st in college basketball in rebounds per game (28.8) and 247th in rebounds conceded (32.2) last season.

With 13.3 assists per game last year, Lehigh was 203rd in college basketball.

Last season, Lehigh was 87th in college basketball in turnovers committed (10.2 per game) and 288th in turnovers forced (10.2).

Prairie View A&M was ranked 247th in college basketball offensively last season with 71.4 points per game, while defensively it was worst (82.4 points allowed per game).

In terms of rebounding, Prairie View A&M was outplayed at both ends of the court last year, as it ranked -3-worst in college basketball in boards (25.3 per game) and worst in rebounds allowed (36.8 per contest).

Prairie View A&M put up 12.2 dimes per game, which ranked them 279th in college basketball.

Prairie View A&M committed 11.1 turnovers per game (176th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 13.7 turnovers per contest (31st-ranked).

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