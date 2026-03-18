SMU vs Miami (OH) College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Four

The SMU Mustangs (20-13) and the Miami (OH) RedHawks (31-1) meet in a First Four matchup on Wednesday at UD Arena, tipping off at 9:15 p.m. ET, airing on truTV.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

SMU vs. Miami (OH) Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Wednesday, March 18, 2026 Game time: 9:15 p.m. ET

9:15 p.m. ET TV channel: truTV

truTV Location: Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio Arena: UD Arena

SMU vs. Miami (OH) Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: SMU win (55.2%)

If you plan to place a wager on SMU-Miami (OH) outing (in which SMU is a 6.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 163.5 points), below are some betting insights and trends for Wednesday's game.

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SMU vs. Miami (OH): ATS Betting Stats and Trends

SMU is 15-18-0 ATS this season.

Miami (OH) has compiled a 19-10-0 record against the spread this year.

Against the spread, the Mustangs have fared better when playing at home, covering eight times in 18 home games, and four times in 11 road games.

This year, the RedHawks are 8-5-0 at home against the spread (.615 winning percentage). On the road, they are 10-4-0 ATS (.714).

SMU vs. Miami (OH): Moneyline Betting Stats

SMU has been victorious in 16, or 84.2%, of the 19 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Mustangs have not lost in 12 games this year when favored by -295 or better on the moneyline.

Miami (OH) has won all four of the games it has been the moneyline underdog this season.

The RedHawks have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +235 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies SMU has a 74.7% chance of walking away with the win.

SMU vs. Miami (OH) Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, SMU was 40th in the nation offensively (79.9 points scored per game) and 152nd on defense (71.3 points allowed).

At 34.7 rebounds per game and 29.0 rebounds conceded, SMU was 43rd and 53rd in the nation, respectively, last year.

At 15.9 assists per game last year, SMU was 42nd in the nation.

At 11.5 turnovers committed per game and 12.0 turnovers forced last season, SMU was 221st and 112th in the country, respectively.

Miami (OH) posted 80.6 points per game (31st-ranked in college basketball) last season, while giving up 72.7 points per contest (204th-ranked).

Miami (OH) averaged 30.9 boards per game (239th-ranked in college basketball). It gave up 30.3 rebounds per contest (121st-ranked).

Miami (OH) ranked 32nd in the nation with 16.2 assists per contest.

With 11.6 turnovers per game, Miami (OH) ranked 232nd in the country. It forced 13.4 turnovers per contest, which ranked 40th in college basketball.

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