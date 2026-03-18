Timberwolves vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 18

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Wednesday, March 18, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: FDSN, KJZZ, and Jazz+

The Utah Jazz (20-48) are heavy, 12.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-27) on Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at Target Center. The game airs at 8 p.m. ET on FDSN, KJZZ, and Jazz+. The matchup has an over/under of 233.5.

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -12.5 233.5 -671 +490

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (78%)

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have covered the spread 30 times in 69 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Jazz are 36-32-0 this year.

Timberwolves games have gone over the total 32 times out of 68 chances this season.

Jazz games this year have eclipsed the over/under 57.4% of the time (39 out of 68 games with a set point total).

In home games, Minnesota sports a worse record against the spread (15-20-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (15-19-0).

In terms of point totals, the Timberwolves hit the over less often at home, as they've exceeded the total 11 times in 35 opportunities this season (31.4%). In road games, they have hit the over 21 times in 34 opportunities (61.8%).

Utah's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .529. It is 18-16-0 ATS on its home court and 18-16-0 on the road.

Jazz games have gone above the over/under 70.6% of the time at home (24 of 34), and 44.1% of the time away (15 of 34).

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle averages 21.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists, shooting 48.4% from the field and 31.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made treys per game.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 10.8 points, 11.4 boards and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocked shots (fifth in NBA).

Naz Reid is averaging 13.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 1 block.

Donte DiVincenzo's numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest, shooting 41.4% from the floor and 38.5% from downtown, with an average of 3 made 3-pointers.

Jaden McDaniels is averaging 14.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Jazz Leaders

Kyle Filipowski is averaging 10.5 points, 7 boards and 2.4 assists for the Jazz.

Per game, Isaiah Collier gives the Jazz 11.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Brice Sensabaugh averages 13.5 points, 3 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He is sinking 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.

The Jazz are receiving 12.4 points, 4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Ace Bailey.

The Jazz are receiving 7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Cody Williams.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.